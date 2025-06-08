Ohio State lands State’s top Running Back in massive recruiting victory

One of the best advantages each school has on the recruiting trail is the advantage of being the In-State program for some of the best players in the Country. Being able to pitch a kid on staying home and becoming a star has proven to be one of the best strategies year over year becoming key for programs around the Country.

The Nation's biggest programs have the ability to recruit Nationally with their brand power giving them a chance with any recruit. While a program like Ohio State can recruit Nationally, keeping some of the best talent in the State is always key for any elite program.

Ohio State lands In-State star Favour Akih adding to loaded recruiting class

On Sunday Afternoon, the rich got richer as the Ohio State Buckeyes landed Favour Akih keeping one of the best players in Ohio In-State.

The Buckeyes faced National pressure from programs like Miami and USC but, in the end, being the hometown team paid off for the Buckeyes. In Akih, Ohio State is getting the Nation's 179th ranked recruit, the 15th best running back in the Class, and the 9th ranked player out of Ohio.

After signing the Nation's 5th ranked recruiting class last cycle, the Buckeyes are in the mix for the Nation's top class as their class currently ranks 3rd. The offensive talent in this class is starting to get overwhelming with 5-star WR Chris Henry Jr, Top-100 recruits WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and OT Sam Greer, and several other elite recruits across the board.

Coming off of a National Championship, the Buckeyes have every advantage they could ask for when pitching some of the elite recruits. As the Summer continues to see top recruits make their decisions, the Buckeyes should find themselves in the mix for any recruit they truly push for.

