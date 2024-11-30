Ohio State police appear to pepper spray Michigan players after loss
Michigan’s 13-10 upset over Ohio State wasn’t just an end to a football game—it felt like an earthquake in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.
It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t flashy, but Michigan got it done. A late field goal by kicker David Zvada in the final 45 seconds secured the win, breaking a late-game deadlock and silencing a packed Ohio Stadium.
The Wolverines leaned heavily on Kalel Mullings, who carried the offense with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown. Still, this wasn’t a game anyone would call an offensive showcase. Both teams struggled to move the ball consistently, combining for four turnovers and leaving fans grinding their teeth on every snap.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard found a spark late in the first half, hitting Jaxon Smith for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 before halftime, but Michigan’s defense clamped down hard in the second half.
What people might talk about even more than the game itself is what came after. Once the final whistle blew, the rivalry truly boiled over. Players from both sides engaged in multiple fights and shoving matches on the field, creating chaos where there should have been handshakes.
Coaches and officials scrambled to break things up, but the scene was chaotic enough that the Big Ten will likely have to step in with consequences.
In another video, we can see what looks like Michigan players dealing with the effects of pepper spray.
Another reporter shared another vantage point.
No official statement has come out on the incident yet.
As far as football is concerned, Ohio State will now move on to a likely berth in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will await the destination for their bowl game.
Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for the latest updates coming out of this one and more around the country.