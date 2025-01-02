Ohio State QB Will Howard goes viral, blocked from celebrating on Rose Bowl stage

Ohio State’s dominant 41-21 victory over Oregon in the Rose Bowl was the perfect setup for a jubilant celebration—well, almost. Quarterback Will Howard, who led the Buckeyes with an impressive performance, found himself temporarily locked out of the postgame festivities, and not by his own doing.

After wrapping up an on-field interview with ESPN, Howard attempted to join his teammates on stage to bask in the glory of their victory and take part in the trophy presentation. However, a bowl official managing access to the stage denied him entry. Despite Howard’s repeated efforts, the official held firm, citing what Howard later joked was a "weight limit."

They won’t let Will Howard on the stage after winning the Rose Bowl!pic.twitter.com/EdcJ4C6Z8o — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2025

Fans surrounding the stage tried to advocate for their quarterback, shouting at the official to let him through. Howard, clearly surprised by the snub, took the moment in stride, laughing about the situation. “They’re literally blocking me out,” he quipped, adding a bit of humor to an otherwise awkward situation.

Howard’s performance on the field was nothing short of stellar. He threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, completing 17 of 26 passes. His connection with freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was electric, helping Smith set a school record for receiving yards in a single game. Smith finished with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns, cementing his place in Buckeye lore.

While the postgame hiccup might have momentarily ruffled feathers, Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are now focused on their next challenge: a semifinal showdown against Texas in the Cotton Bowl on January 10. The winner of the game will earn a spot in the college football national championship game where they'll take on the winner of Penn State and Georgia/Notre Dame.

Georgia and Notre Dame play on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Sugar Bowl to conclude the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

