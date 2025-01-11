Ohio State QB Will Howard grosses out the internet with nasty injury

Football fans know the sport comes with its fair share of bumps and bruises, but Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had viewers doing a double take during the College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas.

Early in the game, a noticeable lump formed on Howard’s non-throwing hand, and it wasn’t subtle—it looked like a golf ball had taken up residence under his skin.

Commentators quickly picked up on it, and ESPN’s Holly Rowe chimed in with an update during the game, explaining, “They’re not exactly sure what happened, but they think he may have bumped it on someone’s facemask.”

A replay showed a potential moment of impact, but Howard remained as cool as ever. No trainers rushed over, and there was no ice in sight—just Howard toughing it out like a seasoned pro.

Will Howard has a big knot on his hand 😳 pic.twitter.com/6BFDUPjuG7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 11, 2025

Despite the strange swelling, Howard kept his composure as Ohio State took an early lead. Social media lit up with fans sharing their concerns, but Howard didn’t seem fazed. One post joked that his hand was “ready to sub in as a backup wide receiver” thanks to its unusual size.

Nasty lil hematoma 🫢 — John (@jpoka43) January 11, 2025

That's going to sting in the morning — Simple Sean (@tinfoilHT) January 11, 2025

That looks bad. — The Option Trader and Dividend Investor (@DividendInves11) January 11, 2025

Howard has stayed strong against Texas in what has become a defensive battle. Neither team has been able to have much success offensively, but they still have a chance for some fireworks.

As we headed into the fourth quarter, Ohio State and Texas were tied at 14 apiece.

The winner of the Cotton Bowl will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship. The national title will take place on Monday, January 20 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Read More