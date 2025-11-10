Ohio State's best Heisman candidate isn't the one everyone is picking

Ohio State is the number 1 team in the country and improved to 9-0 on Saturday after they beat Purdue 34-10. Ohio State has the fortune of having two Heisman Trophy candidates on the same team. The 1st candidate is Julian Sayin, the all-world quarterback of the Buckeyes.

The 2nd candidate is the best wide receiver in College Football and the best player on the Buckeyes team in Jeremiah Smith. Smith’s ability to make plays all over the field as a wide receiver is impressive, as he is a one-on-one match-up nightmare. Nothing against Sayin, but Smith should win the Heisman Trophy because he is the best player in College Football.

25 GAMES. 25 REC TDS. 😤



Jeremiah Smith continues to DOMINATE for @OhioStateFB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2lqr88nUNW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2025

The case for Smith is that he is impossible to guard one-on-one. If a team double-teams him, then it allows the other players around him to make plays. An example is Carnell Tate, the other starting wide receiver for Ohio State is having a career year. Tate has 39 catches for 711 yards and 7 touchdowns. Tate’s ability to make plays when Smith is taken away is impressive, as he has stepped up. Having Smith's game-breaking ability on the other side creates an opportunity for Tate to make plays, and he has taken advantage of it.

Jeremiah Smith is absolutely unguardable at the CFB level.



101 receiving yards, 6 catches, TD with 7:18 remaining in the FIRST half.



NFL player in his sophomore year of college. Just not fair.

pic.twitter.com/8DDnYmDO58 — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) November 8, 2025

The stats with Smith are also impressive this season, even with the attention defenses give to him. He has 65 catches for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is 6th in College Football in receptions and tied for 2nd for touchdowns. Against Purdue, with Tate out, nursing an injury, he had 10 catches for 137 yards. The 10 catches were a career high for Smith. Smith is having one of the best seasons of any wide receiver.

The other person directly benefiting from having Smith on his team is Sayin. Sayin is having a great year, no doubt about it. He has benefited from having Smith on the team. Having a wide receiver like Smith you can throw to in any situation is a huge benefit to Sayin. It opens the entire field for the offense and Sayin as a whole.

"I've never seen a college wide receiver like him."



🗣️ @brockvereen on @OhioStateFB WR Jeremiah Smith pic.twitter.com/6pwFiUbe7u — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 9, 2025

Smith’s consistent ability to play well in all situations allows the Ohio State offense to excel as a unit. He has shown he is one of the best wide receivers in the country. He can be counted on in every situation as well as a wide receiver. There is no route or play he cannot make on the field. Smith is the best player in College Football and should win the Heisman.