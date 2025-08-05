Ohio State’s quarterback question got no clearer after Ryan Day spoke

Heavy is the head that wears the crown and coming off of a National Championship, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the most interesting fall camps in the Country. After winning the National Championship, Will Howard is off to the NFL leaving Ohio State without a clear answer at quarterback.

The expectation was that the job would go to Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin who transferred to Ohio State after briefly signing with Alabama. The former 5-star recruit was the top quarterback recruit in his class according to 24/7 Sports and On3's Composite Rankings which made everyone assume the job would be his to lose.

Instead, Ryan Day declared that he would be having a quarterback battle and when the battle carried over from Spring practices to Fall camp, there was some concern among Ohio State fans. As fall camp is underway, it's becoming clearer that this is a serious battle and not for the right reasons.

Ohio State has a quarterback battle for all the wrong reasons

After Ohio State's practice on Tuesday, Ryan Day spoke to the media where he delivered a startling update on the battle.

"They both have had good moments and moments where they’re growing ,the competition continues, but I will say that I’ve been pleased with the progress. We’re not where we need to be, but if they continue to learn from the mistakes they’re making, and continue to grow off the plays that they’re doing well and moving the offense and taking care of the football, then it’s going to go right down to the wire." Ryan Day

If Ryan Day came out and said that Julian Sayin is playing well but, Lincoln Kienholz has matched him than the sentiment around the battle would be overwhelmingly positive for Ohio State fans. Instead, Ryan Day highlighted that the quarterbacks need to continue learning from their mistakes which shows that neither quarterback is performing well enough to separate themselves.

Every day that the quarterback battle lingers, the more concerned the fanbase should be as Ohio State has the toughest challenge of any team facing off against Texas to start the season. As the two quarterbacks continue to split reps, they're not getting the most time to build chemistry with their weapons which could affect the Buckeyes to start the year.

Given that Ryan Day said it's going to go right down to the wire, this Fall camp is going to be the biggest storyline to follow.

More Ohio State Buckeyes News: