Ohio State and Texas fans band together to roast Joel Klatt over Big Noon Kickoff

Still feeling pretty ticked off over the news that Ohio State vs. Texas in Columbus has a 12 p.m. kickoff time on Aug. 30? Trust us when we say that you're not alone. The fact that this contest, easily the best of opening weekend, isn't getting the primetime treatment is a joke.

Leave it to FOX to ruin things for everyone. For some people, however, a noon kickoff is going to be a lot of fun. That's what Joel Klatt has on his mind, as he's already doing what he can to hype up the early start. We get it, Joel, you're a great company man. With that said, a Big Noon Kickoff is the last thing anyone wants for the Buckeyes and Longhorns going to battle.

Beyond excited for this game!! https://t.co/ucH0UKNBIH — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 12, 2025

Joel Klatt trying to hype up Ohio State vs. Texas in Week 1 isn't working

A quick look at the replies on this post showcase a lot of Ohio State and Texas supporters who remain pretty livid about things. Hey, we don't want to blame things on Klatt, as it's not his decision to have this one get going early in the day and not a bit later.

Klatt probably can't help but smile at some of the people coming after him, but again, this game has no business kicking off so early. Remember how amazing things were for the home CFP game vs. Tennessee at night?

The Shoe was PACKED and the atmosphere was downright electric. While we're expecting a full crowd and amazing energy for Ohio State vs. Texas too, just think of how much better things would be if another similar kind of atmosphere like the one vs. Tennessee was on the menu.

How about all of the Ohio State and Texas alums on the west coast who are going to have to wake up earlier than expected on a Saturday in late August to watch the action? All in all, a 12 p.m. start is one that should never happen for a game of this magnitude. Klatt and his colleagues can act like this isn't a big deal, but FOX surely dropped the ball here.