Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith has a short message for critics ahead of 2025 season

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been making waves on and off the field, but his latest social media post is drawing serious attention.

After facing skepticism from analysts about whether he’s truly a “generational talent,” Smith responded in a way that left fans buzzing—without saying a single word.

Despite an outstanding freshman season that saw Smith haul in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, some analysts aren’t fully sold on him being a once-in-a-generation player. Former South Carolina linebacker Gerald Dixon recently weighed in on the discussion, stating that while Smith is a very good receiver, he doesn't quite reach the level of legends like Julio Jones.

Instead, Dixon compared him to Andre Johnson—an elite receiver but not necessarily a “generational” one.

Smith, however, didn't fire back with words. Instead, he took to social media with a simple yet powerful message: a photo that immediately went viral. He posted a dramatic black-and-white image of himself mid-workout, pulling a weighted sled backward. The picture, which oozed intensity and determination, wasn’t accompanied by a lengthy caption. He didn’t need one. The message was clear: he’s putting in the work, and the doubters will soon see for themselves.

Within minutes, the post racked up over 200,000 views, with fans flooding the comments section with reactions.

Smith’s response to the criticism wasn’t just about a viral moment—it was a statement of intent. As Ohio State begins spring practice in a matter of days, all eyes will be on Smith to see if he can take his game to even greater heights. His freshman season was already record-breaking, earning him accolades like Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

If his work ethic and confidence are any indication, Smith isn’t just ready for another big season—he’s determined to prove he’s in a league of his own.

