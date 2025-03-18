Oklahoma football: A game-by-game look at one of the toughest schedules in the country

The Oklahoma Sooners are gearing up for their second season in the SEC, and their 2025 schedule is loaded with marquee matchups.

Brent Venables’ squad will have to navigate a tough conference slate featuring Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee while also facing off against non-conference opponents like Michigan and Auburn. With a mix of home, road, and neutral-site games, Oklahoma’s path to playoff contention won’t be easy. Let’s break down the Sooners’ 2025 schedule game-by-game.

Week 1: Vs. Illinois State

Oklahoma opens the season at home against FCS opponent Illinois State. This game should serve as a tune-up before tougher competition arrives. Expect the Sooners to use this matchup to establish their offensive rhythm and get younger players valuable reps.

Week 2: Vs. Michigan

The first major test of the season comes early as Oklahoma welcomes Michigan to Norman. The Wolverines, a perennial Big Ten powerhouse, will provide a measuring stick for the Sooners’ progress in their second SEC season. This game will likely serve as a test on how OU implications and will handle elite competition.

Week 3: @ Temple

A road trip to Philadelphia to face Temple might seem like a break in the schedule, but the Sooners can’t afford to overlook this game. Temple has been a scrappy program in recent years, and playing in an unfamiliar environment presents a unique challenge.

Week 4: Vs. Auburn

The Sooners return home for their SEC opener against Auburn. The Tigers, under head coach Hugh Freeze, are expected to be much improved in 2025. This game could be a critical early test in SEC play as Oklahoma looks to establish itself as a contender.

Week 5: Vs. Kent State

After a tough battle with Auburn, the Sooners get a brief reprieve against Kent State. This should be another opportunity to work out any lingering issues before the SEC gauntlet begins in full force.

Week 6: Neutral Site – Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX)

The annual Red River Rivalry against Texas is always one of the most anticipated games of the season. With both teams now in the SEC, this matchup carries even more weight in the conference standings. Texas has been recruiting at a high level, and this game could have serious playoff implications.

Week 7: @ South Carolina

Oklahoma’s first true SEC road game of the season comes against South Carolina. Playing in Columbia is never easy, and the Gamecocks have been known to pull off upsets at home. The Sooners will need to be locked in to avoid slipping up.

Week 8: Vs. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels make the trip to Norman in what could be one of the most exciting offensive matchups of the season.

The stretch of tough road games continues as the Sooners travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee. Neyland Stadium is one of the loudest venues in college football, and the Volunteers will likely be a top-tier SEC contender. Oklahoma’s ability to handle the hostile environment will be crucial.

Week 10: @ Alabama

Things don’t get any easier as Oklahoma follows up their trip to Tennessee with a visit to Tuscaloosa. Playing Alabama on the road is one of the toughest challenges in college football, and this Alabama squad will undoubtedly be a college football playoff contender. If the Sooners can somehow pull off an upset, it would be a defining moment for the program.

Week 11: Vs. Missouri

After two brutal road games, Oklahoma finally returns home to take on Missouri. The Tigers have been a solid SEC team in recent years, and this game could be crucial in the conference standings.

Week 12: Vs. LSU

Oklahoma closes out the regular season with a heavyweight matchup against LSU. The Tigers have been recruiting at an elite level under Brian Kelly, and this game could have major implications for the SEC title race and College Football Playoff positioning.

Final Thoughts

Oklahoma’s 2025 schedule is one of the toughest in the country, featuring multiple top-tier SEC opponents and a marquee non-conference showdown with Michigan.

If the Sooners can navigate this gauntlet and emerge as an SEC contender, they’ll have a strong case for a College Football Playoff spot. However, with road trips to Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina, along with the always-intense Red River Rivalry, it won’t be an easy path. Brent Venables and his staff will need to have their team prepared for battle week in and week out.