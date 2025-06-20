Oklahoma lands its quarterback of the future beating out LSU for Bowe Bentley

This offseason is arguably the most important offseason in Brent Venables' tenure as Oklahoma's Head Coach. Coming off a disastrous season where the Sooners' offense was abysmal, leading to the team winning just 6 games, Brent Venables' feet are to the fire with the Sooners fanbase. This offseason, Brent Venables found his solution at the quarterback position in the short term landing Washington State transfer John Mateer but, he also needed to find his long term plan at quarterback.

Oklahoma beats out LSU for 4-star quarterback Bowe Bentley

Just one day after seeing 4-star quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal decommit from Oklahoma, the Sooners have quickly answered. On Friday Night, quarterback Bowe Bentley announced his commitment, picking the Oklahoma Sooners over the LSU Tigers.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Bowe Bentley has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 200 QB from Celina, TX chose the Sooners over LSU



He’s ranked as a Top 5 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



“Norman! I’m home!!”https://t.co/Fqjz8UXKvt pic.twitter.com/fZnno8HJXt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2025

The Sooners have long appeared to be the front runner for Bowe Bentley, who now becomes the future of the program. The only time Bentley's recruitment started to come into doubt was when the LSU Tigers turned up the heat on Bentley, making it a two-program race. Bentley grew up an Oklahoma fan, so now he'll have a chance to help bring this program back to the promised land.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Bowe Bentley as the 76th ranked player in the class, the 7th ranked quarterback, and the 11th ranked player out of Texas. Bentley instantly becomes the Sooners highest ranked recruit and will now look to attract other players to join him in Norman.

Brent Venables gets a massive win by landing Bowe Bentley, and he gets his win over a rival SEC program in Brian Kelly and LSU. The Tigers pushed hard for Bentley, and with an elite receiving class and a track record of developing quarterbacks they had an attractive offer.

As Bowe Bentley is now onboard, the Sooners have a great chance to start building momentum in this class.

More Oklahoma Sooners News: