Oklahoma legend not sold on Sooners' program stability moving forward
Whether Oklahoma Sooners fans like it or not, the bar has always been competing with and beating Texas. One Oklahoma legend is not sure what the outlook will be for the Sooners moving forward in their quest to do so.
During a recent interview on The Paul Finebaum Show that was shared by On3 Sports, legendary Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer raised some serious concerns about the future of Oklahoma football, particularly when it comes to the competitive challenges presented by NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness).
Switzer pointed out that Oklahoma, being a smaller state, may struggle to keep pace with the financial firepower of its rivals, especially Texas, which boasts a significantly larger population and resource base.
Switzer didn't hold back when discussing the current state of Oklahoma’s offense, acknowledging that the team has several areas that need improvement. "Defensively, we’re probably in better shape than offensively," he said in the interview. "We’re lacking in critical areas – offensive line, running backs, receivers, and even quarterback. Every part of the offense needs work."
Switzer went on to say he believes it could take time to address these shortcomings, but his real concern lies with the potential gap created by NIL opportunities.
The former Sooners coach explained that Texas is better positioned to thrive in the NIL era, primarily due to the state’s size and wealth. "We’re a small state with just 3.5 million people," Switzer said. "Texas, on the other hand, has 35 million people. That difference makes it easier for them to raise more money to support their football program. I sometimes wonder if we can compete against Texas every year because of that."
Oklahoma’s NIL collective, 1Oklahoma, has been working to boost support for its athletes, but the resources of Texas, backed by the Texas One Fund, present a significant hurdle.
Reflecting on how recruiting has evolved, Switzer noted how priorities have shifted. "Back when I coached, parents wanted their kids to get an education. That was the main goal. But nowadays, many players are focused on making it to the pros and aren’t as concerned about their education," Switzer said.
He also shared a telling story about a moment that encapsulated the shift in college football—former Alabama coach Nick Saban reportedly decided to retire after a player asked about his NIL deal before even considering his development as an athlete.
"I knew – I think when I saw Nick Saban leave and he said I think something about a 19-year-old kid coming into his office wanting to know how much he was gonna pay him to keep him from going into the portal, Nick knew it was time to get the hell out. I think I can understand that and appreciate that,” Switzer said.
Oklahoma, under the leadership of Brent Venables, currently holds a 4-3 overall record with a 1-3 record in its first year of SEC play.