Oklahoma’s recruiting loss opens door for Florida State at quarterback

Mike Norvell desperately needs some positive momentum coming off of a horrific 2024 season. As the Seminoles collapsed after Norvell's best season, many have started to call out some of his methods wondering if he has what it takes to succeed long term as Florida State's Head Coach. The biggest aspect of Norvell's process which has caught he from the fanbase and outsiders is his approach to building a roster.

The Seminoles under Norvell have been far too reliant on using the transfer portal, especially in such a talent rich State of Florida. After a brutal season, everything Mike Norvell does will be under a microscope especially on the recruiting trail.

Florida State could get a massive recruiting win after Oklahoma loss

On Thursday Night, the Oklahoma Sooners saw their 4-star quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal decommit. The news didn't come as a shock as the Sooners are heavily recruiting 4-star quarterback Bowe Bentley.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jaden O’Neal has Decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 215 QB from Long Beach, CA had been Committed to the Sooners since June 2024https://t.co/q4piYd9Isw pic.twitter.com/RVXvwkQDgg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2025

As the Sooners lose their quarterback commit, the Florida State Seminoles could find their quarterback of the future in Jaden O'Neal. On3's Steve Wiltfong said that the Seminoles had momentum to pull off a flip before he decommitted but, with O'Neal's decision, the Seminoles are certainly in the driver's seat.

"Florida State has all the momentum"@SWiltfong_ says FSU is pushing for a major flip of QB Jaden O'Neal 👀



MORE: https://t.co/stlbP6jlAH pic.twitter.com/X2NgCaVN7N — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) June 19, 2025

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Jaden O'Neal as the 234th ranked player in the Country, the 16th ranked quarterback, and the 2nd ranked quarterback out of Oklahoma. If the Seminoles are able to pull in Jaden O'Neal, he'd instantly become the program's highest ranked recruit in this class with the ability to attract talent to join him.

In 8 games during his Junior season, Jaden O'Neal passed for 2,670 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding another 370 yards and 10 touchdowns with his legs. Mike Norvell has had the most success with dual threat quarterbacks, and inserting O'Neal into Gus Malzahn's offense seems like a perfect fit.

