The Oklahoma Sooners endured a rocky first season in the SEC, finishing with a disappointing 6-7 record and facing stronger competition exposed areas in need of improvement while also highlighting some bright spots.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of each position group on both sides of the ball, including performance grades and analysis.

Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Report Card

Quarterback: C

Jackson Arnold:

As a sophomore, Arnold shouldered the responsibility of leading Oklahoma’s offense during its SEC debut. While he showcased athleticism and dual-threat ability with 2,012 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and 444 rushing yards, his performance was inconsistent, particularly against tough defenses like Alabama and LSU. Struggles with field vision and decision-making under pressure limited the offense. Still, Arnold’s flashes of brilliance hint at future potential.

Michael Hawkins Jr.:

The true freshman saw minimal action, appearing in three games. He passed for 783 yards and rushed for 204 yards. While his athleticism was evident, Hawkins remains a raw talent and will need time to develop into a reliable starter.

Running Back: B-

Jovantae Barnes:

Barnes entered the season as the top back but was hampered by injuries. He finished with 577 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. His physicality and vision were clear when healthy, but his unavailability affected the team’s consistency.

Taylor Tatum:

The freshman showed flashes of his talent, recording 274 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, limited playing time kept him from fully showcasing his abilities.

Xavier Robinson:

Robinson emerged as the most reliable back, finishing with 233 yards and 4 touchdowns. His powerful running style stood out, particularly in key moments, like the Alabama game.

Wide Receiver: C-

J.J. Hester:

Hester struggled with injuries, totaling just 315 yards and 1 touchdown. While he was effective in the red zone, his limited availability was a setback.

Deion Burks:

Burks started the season strong but was injured and sidelined midseason. His 3-touchdown performance against Temple highlighted his explosiveness, but his absence hurt Oklahoma’s passing attack.

Jacob Jordan:

Jordan became Arnold’s go-to option in the slot, leading the team with 27 catches for 234 yards. However, his smaller frame made him less effective against physical SEC defenders.

Brenen Thompson and Zion Kearney:

Thompson’s speed flashed at times but was overshadowed by drops and inconsistency. Meanwhile, Kearney, a freshman, showed potential but had minimal impact.

Tight End: D+

Oklahoma’s tight ends were underutilized in 2024. Bauer Sharp recorded 324 yards and 2 touchdowns, but inconsistent involvement in the passing game and poor run-blocking limited their contribution.

Offensive Line: D

The offensive line struggled significantly against SEC defensive fronts, allowing 34 sacks and failing to create consistent running lanes. Their inability to control the trenches was a major factor in the offense’s inconsistency. Improved depth, strength, and technique will be critical moving forward.

Oklahoma Sooners Defensive Report Card

Defensive Line: A

Oklahoma’s defensive line was the team’s strongest unit. With standout performances from players like Jayden Jackson, David Stone, and Gracen Halton, the Sooners excelled at stopping the run and occasionally generated a solid pass rush. The unit loses Da’Jon Terry to the NFL but retains plenty of talent for 2025.

Linebacker: A-

Led by Danny Stutsman in his final season, the linebackers were a reliable force in 2024. Stutsman’s leadership and dominance against top offenses, particularly Alabama, stood out. Behind him, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie showed promise, with Lewis delivering game-changing plays like pick-sixes against Auburn and Alabama. The group’s pass coverage occasionally faltered, but linebacker remains a strength for Oklahoma under Brent Venables.

Secondary: C+

The secondary was the weakest part of Oklahoma’s defense. The cornerbacks struggled against SEC receivers, with veterans like Kani Walker and Dez Malone failing to contain top-tier opponents. However, young players like Eli Bowen provided hope for the future, delivering standout moments like his interception against Alabama. With better depth and a healthy Gentry Williams in 2025, the secondary could make strides.

Defensive Grade: B+

Under Brent Venables, the Sooners’ defense took a big step forward, particularly in the front seven. Improvements in the secondary and continued player development could elevate this unit further in 2025.

Final Thoughts

Oklahoma’s first season in the SEC was challenging. While the defense showed growth, the offense struggled to find its footing. With key players returning and a chance to address weaknesses, the Sooners have the foundation to bounce back in 2025.