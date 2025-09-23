Oklahoma State has obvious in-state move to make after firing Mike Gundy

And just like that, the Oklahoma State football team is in need of a new head coach. On Tuesday, the breaking news arrived that the Cowboys have fired Mike Gundy, which plenty of people were calling for following the shocking home loss to Tulsa.

Oklahoma State will now be working overtime in trying to find a full-time replacement for 2026 and beyond. Is the call right in front of them, though? A name that a lot of people have at the top of their list is Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Oklahoma State's struggles could cost the Sooners a rising star

Arbuckle is quickly rising up the coaching ranks, really making a name for himself during his short time in Pullman with Washington State. He's already rocking things with the Sooners and John Mateer. Could it potentially lead to a move from Norman to Stillwater?

Alex Golesh, Ben Arbuckle or Jon Sumrall for Oklahoma State? — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 23, 2025

Ben Arbuckle should be considered a top Mike Gundy replacement for Oklahoma State

For a lot of Oklahoma State fans, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is considered the favorite to take over. Robinson, a former Oklahoma State standout, is off to a shaky start with the Falcons, who were just blown out against the Panthers.

Yes, Robinson could also be a top choice for the job, but something tells us Arbuckle should be the first person that the Oklahoma State administration reaches out to. He doesn't have head coaching experience just yet, but he's proven to be a stud as a coordinator early on in his career.

Oklahoma is looking like one of the top programs in the country and the offense has been sensational. Yes, Mateer is a big reason for that, but few people can argue with the fact that Arbuckle is putting him in the best position to be a gamer.

With Gundy running things for more than 20 years, it's going to be weird seeing someone else lead the team out onto the field next season. However, change was needed and Oklahoma State must find a way to get some excitement back surrounding this football team. Making a splash hire and going after Arbuckle would do that and more.