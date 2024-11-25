Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy blasts fans as "failures," refuses to retire
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is standing firm against calls for his retirement, despite facing a wave of criticism from fans after a tough 2024 season.
With his team at 3-8 and winless in Big 12 play, Gundy made it clear that he has no plans to step down.
“There ain’t no way that the old lady’s lettin’ me retire,” Gundy said via 247 Sports. “I have as much energy now as I did when I took this job. And most of you guys think I’m crazy, which I am. When I get up in the morning at about 5:30, I start thinking about football. And even though we’re in a really tough situation here that we haven’t been in in 18 years, I’m excited to come to work tomorrow and try to find a way to beat Colorado. I just like that stuff.”
This response comes as Gundy’s team endures one of the worst seasons in his 20-year tenure at Oklahoma State. Once a model of consistency, with 18 consecutive winning seasons and regular bowl appearances, the Cowboys have faltered significantly this year. Frustration among the fanbase has boiled over, with many questioning whether it’s time for a change at the top.
Adding fuel to the fire are Gundy’s blunt remarks about fan criticism. Earlier this season, he labeled those complaining about the team’s poor performance as “weak” and “failures” who “can’t pay their own bills.” He reiterated his disregard for outside noise, saying, “The outside noise, which I don’t know about because I don’t read social media, doesn’t bother me.”
Despite the backlash, Gundy has praised his team’s effort, saying, “They have fought and competed all the way through. That’s all I asked them to do. I’m not worried about myself. I love what I do. I like the team. I wish we’d have won more games for everybody that may be unhappy, but it’s OK.”
As Oklahoma State wraps up its season with a likely loss to Colorado, it remains to be seen whether Gundy’s comments will resonate with fans or only deepen the divide.