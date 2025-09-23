John Mateer has been one of the greatest stories in the early part of the college football season. He was off to an excellent start through the first four games of the season. Mateer has thrown for over 1,200 yards so far this season, but his early season momentum came to a grinding halt Tuesday afternoon.

It was announced by Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program that Mateer will undergo surgery on his right hand for an injury that occured during the first quarter of last Saturday's game against Auburn.

NEWS | Mateer to undergo surgery Wednesday



» https://t.co/WwXoK68rVG pic.twitter.com/4bgHns2ruI — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 23, 2025

Venables stated that the expectation Mateer will return to action this season.

ESPN's Pete Thamel is reporting the estimated timeline for Mateer is about a month of recovery time from his surgery date.

Sources: John Mateer’s injury is a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand that he suffered in the first quarter against Auburn on Saturday night. The estimated timeline after surgery is expected to be about a month, as the surgery is considered straight-forward. pic.twitter.com/cB9dmYNXmV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2025

"After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future," said Venables.

The month timeline puts Mateer in position to return against Ole Miss on October 25 or more likely their trip to Tennessee on November 1.

Venables also stated that Michael Hawkins Jr. will get the start for the Sooners when they return to action on October 4th against Kent State.

Mateer will also miss games against Texas, South Carolina and potentially Ole Miss.

Michael Hawkins Jr. played in seven games last season and threw for 763 yards and threw four three touchdowns. He provided some highs and lows in a miserable 2024 season.

Venables also said that "We have all the confidence in the world in Michael and are excited for his opportunity to lead our offense while John recovers,"

If Oklahoma is able to work through this next month with maybe one loss or somehow remain undefeated a healthier and less banged up John Mateer it could be a huge development for the Sooners as they head into the final stretch of the season.

More Oklahoma Sooners News: