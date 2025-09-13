Oklahoma hit the road for the first time in the 2025 season as they made a trip to the northeast for the first time since the Sooners took on Pittsburgh in 1984. The Sooners made their way to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls for the second time in consecutive seasons.

Fans from over 20 states made their way to the Northeast and they were treated to an excellent performance by the Sooners in their victory.

Oklahoma got off to a hot start to the game with a quick three-and-out on the defensive end along with a ten play, 67-yard scoring drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Javontae Barnes and a two-point conversion to give the Sooners an early 8-0 lead.

The Sooners offense was driving on their second offensive opportunity but a false start and a costly sack forced Oklahoma onto the fringe of field goal range. Tate Sandell launched a 52-yard field goal to inflate the Sooner lead to 11-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Sooners added their third score in three drives in the beginning of the second quarter as part of a 12-play, 89-yard drive that ended with Tory Blaylock's second rushing touchdown of the season made it an 18-0 lead.

A costly error on the kickoff gave the Owls the ball in the shadow of their own endzone. Three plays later John Mateer and company had the ball back once again Blaylock added his second score of the game, this time from 18 yards out and grew the lead to 25-0.

Mateer made his first mistake on the afternoon when a pass to Keontez Lewis was intercepted by Temple's Ty Davis and put the Owls offense deep in Sooners territory.

The Oklahoma defense stood tall and held the Owls out of the endzone but a field goal by Carl Hardin cut the Sooners lead to 25-3.

The Sooner offense redeemed themselves as they worked their way down the field during the two-minute drill that concluded with a 29-yard field goal from Sandell to give Oklahoma the 28-3 lead into the halftime break.

Both defenses produced stops on the first two drives of the second half but a massive targeting penalty on R Mason Thomas ended his day early and he will also have to miss the first half of next weeks SEC opener against Auburn.

Xavier Robinson got in on the offensive fun with his first touchdown of the season when he hauled in a pass in the flat and rumbled into the endzone from six yards out as the lead grew to 35-3.

John Mateer finally found his way into the endzone using his legs as scampered his way 51 yards untouched into the endzone and the lead blew up to a 42-3 advantage.

That would end Mateer's day as entered the game with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter,

Mateer was 20/34 passing for 282 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball seven times for 63 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The backups and bench depth finished the contest as the Sooners coasted to victory,

Oklahoma returns to action next Saturday for their SEC opener against Auburn at 2:30 on ABC

