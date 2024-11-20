Ole Miss legend is a Semi-Finalist for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is beginning to shape up, as former Ole Miss and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is officially a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame. If elected, Manning will join his brother Peyton (inducted in 2021) in the exclusive and coveted club.
Manning spent four seasons in Oxford and was the No.1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The former No.1 overall pick finished his career with the most passing yards (10,119) and passing touchdowns (84) in program history, respectively. As a starter, Manning led the Rebels to two consecutive bowl game victories (2002 & 2003). Furthermore, Manning earned the SEC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2003.
After being the top draft pick in the 2004 NFL draft, Manning spent 16 seasons with the Giants and earned 4 Pro Bowl selections and was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016. Above all else, Manning led New York to two Super Bowl victories and took home the MVP award in each of those games.
Sure, Manning has a 117-117 record as a starter and no All-Pro selections, but Manning's case to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is strong. In 2007, Manning and the Giants hindered the undefeated Patriots from making history by having defeated them in the Super Bowl. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and company went into the game 18-0 (including playoffs) and ended being upset by a Giants team that were a wild-card team.
In 2011, Manning led the Giants to another Super Bowl win after having defeated Brady and the Patriots once again. New York finished the regular season with a 9-7 record while New England finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and was the AFC's No.1 seed.
Manning may not have been as statistically productive as other prominent quarterbacks during his era such as Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and his brother Peyton. However, Manning is one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least two or more Super Bowl MVP awards.
The former Giants quarterback may not have been a human highlight reel or relatively fun to watch, but his two impressive Super Bowl runs and durability (210 consecutive starts, 3rd all-time) makes him worthy of being in Canton.