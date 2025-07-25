One and Done? Nico Iamaleava plans to leave UCLA after this season

This off-season's biggest story was the departure of quarterback Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee. The Nation's former top recruit spent one season behind Joe Milton before stepping into the starting role helping bring the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff. This offseason, rumors swirled that Iamaleava wanted a bump in NIL while Iamaleava claims he made the move to UCLA to be near his family.

The decision to make the move from Tennessee came as a shock especially as College Football was always supposed to be the stepping stone for a player of Iamaleava's caliber. When Iamaleava was a 5-star recruit who committed to Josh Heupel, the thought was that he'd spend three seasons before heading off to the NFL as a First Round Pick.

As Iamaleava leaves for a program that is worse on paper, the concern is that the move may jeopardize Iamaleava's chances of becoming a First Round Pick. At Big Ten Media Days, Nico Iamaleava talked about how he still plans to hit the NFL after three seasons meaning he could be a one and done this season at UCLA.

"This is a year where, you know, I'm really trying to get out after. So, you know, I'm going to give my all to UCLA, and, you know, if I have the year I want, you know, I want to get out." Nico Iamaleava

If Iamaleava is truly going to get to the point everyone expected when he first entered the College Football level, he's going to need to take his game to another level. Last season, Iamaleava posted a 63.8% completion percentage passing for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while rushing for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The concern was that Nico Iamaleava only passed for 5 touchdowns against Non-Vanderbilt SEC Schools and he struggled against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. This season, Iamaleava's back in one of the toughest conferences meaning he'll need to improve in those big games.

When UCLA faces off against the likes of Penn State and Ohio State, Iamaleava is going to need to elevate his game to another level. It's well known that Iamaleava is joining a weaker team that doesn't field the explosive offenses that Josh Heupel has put together. This season Iamaleava will determine how well UCLA fares and whether or not he can become a First Round pick.

More UCLA Bruins News: