Oregon had no choice but to extend Dan Lanning's contract

Some people might look at Oregon’s decision to extend Dan Lanning’s contract and say it wasn’t necessary. After all, he still had a few years left on his previous contract and it's not like Lanning has been able to be successful in the postseason.

That being said, Oregon still needed to make that extension.

Even though Dan Lanning has repeatedly stated that he loves being in Eugene, his name has been thrown around in connection with big-time coaching vacancies—including NFL jobs. After Alabama legend Nick Saban retired, Lanning was rumored as a possible successor before ultimately staying put at Oregon. Then, following another successful 2024 season, reports surfaced that NFL teams had taken an interest in him.

Lanning even addressed the speculation himself, admitting that coaching in the NFL was once a goal of his. That’s the type of statement that makes fans nervous, and for good reason—when a young, successful coach starts popping up in conversations about the pros, it’s usually a matter of time before someone makes him an offer he can’t refuse. Oregon’s administration wasn’t going to let that happen.

By restructuring Lanning’s deal to pay him an average of $11 million annually—placing him among the highest-paid coaches in the country—Oregon sent a loud and clear message: Lanning is their guy for the long haul. Ross Dellenger was the first to report the extension.

Oregon and Dan Lanning have agreed on an amended 6-year contract that increases his annual pay by $2 million, sources tell @YahooSports. The fully-guaranteed deal averages nearly $11M annually - a significant investment by the university putting the 38-year old top 5 nationally. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 6, 2025

The university kept his $20 million buyout in place, ensuring that if another team (college or pro) wants to lure him away, it’s going to cost them quite a bit. That’s a crucial piece of the puzzle because it makes it financially unrealistic for many schools or NFL franchises to poach him anytime soon.

Say what you want, but having a guy who has already led you to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth — as well as a guy who is recruiting at a high level, both in the portal and in high school — isn't a bad thing. It's a necessary thing for Oregon to remain as one of the top competitive programs in the country moving forward.

College football is in a chaotic era with conference realignment, NIL, and the transfer portal creating an entirely new landscape. The last thing Oregon needed was uncertainty at head coach. Sure, Lanning still has to develop. He still has to find a way to win in the postseason, but locking him up is a decision that was absolutely necessary for Oregon, regardless of what the chatter outside of Eugene might say.

