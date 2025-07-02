Oregon quickly strikes gold after Cal loses elite offensive lineman

The Oregon Ducks recruiting struggles have been a topic of discussion as of late as Dan Lanning's program hasn't had the same success they had last season. After signing the 4th ranked class in the 2025 cycle, Oregon sets outside the Top 10 of the rankings which has caused concern as the Ducks appeared poised to dominate in this NIL era of recruiting.

Sometimes in recruiting, all you need is another program to suffer a setback as it could be the best platform for your success. On Monday, the California Golden Bears lost their top commit Tommy Tofi and as soon as Tofi's recruitment was back open, it was clear which program he'd likely end up at.

Oregon lands elite offensive lineman Tommy Tofi

On Wednesday, just days after reopening his recruitment, Offensive Line recruit Tommy Tofi is back off of the market as he announced his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Tommy Tofi has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 340 IOL from San Francisco, CA decommitted from Cal on Monday



“We Up Da Sco” https://t.co/a1GqsNDrOi pic.twitter.com/sAGnInGIw6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 2, 2025

The Oregon Ducks made a strong push for Tommy Tofi even while he was committed to California and were ultimately able to win out this time around. Landing Tofi is a massive addition to Oregon's class as On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings have Tofi as a 4-star recruit ranked as the 145th best player in the Country, the 8th ranked interior offensive lineman in the class, and the 17th ranked player out of California.

Tofi is the second offensive lineman to join Oregon's class and as this recruiting cycle progresses, they could end up with a loaded offensive line class. Oregon is at or near the top of the list for 5-star Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, 3-star Jax Tanner, and will be working hard to flip several other offensive linemen this fall.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are starting to build positive momentum on the recruiting trail which could spell trouble for the rest of the Country.

More Oregon Ducks News: