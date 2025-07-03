Oregon’s 4th of July recruiting fireworks start early landing 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho

Much has been made about the Oregon Ducks recruiting efforts this cycle, as many expected this would be yet, another loaded class for Dan Lanning. Entering Thursday, the Oregon Ducks held the Nation's 11th ranked recruiting class which was seemingly far to low for a program with the NIL advantages the Ducks have.

While everyone was piling on Oregon for underperforming, they seemingly forgot one key factor to Oregon's recruiting success, Dan Lanning loves 4th of July fireworks. Last year, Dan Lanning and the Ducks reeled in the Nation's top wide receiver Dakorien Moore on the 4th giving the Ducks a 5-star commit. This year, Dan Lanning is starting the celebration a day early but, it comes in the form of a massive win for the Ducks.

5-star Offensive Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho commits to Oregon

On Thursday Afternoon, 5-star Offensive Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he announced he'd be committing to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks over Penn State, LSU, and Auburn.

Immanuel Iheanacho instantly becomes the headliner for Oregon in this recruiting class and a clear piece to build around. According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Iheanacho is the 4th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked Offensive Tackle in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Maryland.

The Oregon Ducks have a great history of developing elite offensive tackles and Iheanacho will have a chance of becoming the Ducks next star at the position. Josh Conerly Jr and Penei Sewell are the two latest examples of top tier recruits going to Oregon, developing into a star tackle, and getting picked in the first round which will be the blueprint for Iheanacho.

Dan Lanning and his staff now have a pair of 5-star recruits on board in this class as Iheanacho joins safety commit Jett Washington. As this cycle continues, Oregon will now start a push for the Nation's top recruiting class. The Ducks have put themselves in a great position for elite recruits Jalen Lott, Devin Jackson, and Davon Benjamin but, Dan Lanning has shown time and time again he can flip a 5-star out of nowhere.

