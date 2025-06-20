Oregon's recruiting class soars with commitment from 5-star Safety Jett Washington

Over the past several years, the Oregon Ducks have cemented themselves as a recruiting powerhouse under Dan Lanning. While Mario Cristobal was the Ducks Head Coach, Oregon always signed elite recruiting classes but, Dan Lanning with some help from NIL has taken Oregon's game to another level.

Coming into the Summer, the Oregon Ducks hadn't had the start to the recruiting class that many would've expected. While the Ducks lacked behind, in this current era of recruiting Dan Lanning has shown that he's going to attract the Nation's best players to his program.

Oregon lands elite 5-star Safety Jett Washington

On Thursday Night, the Oregon Ducks got another massive addition as 5-star safety Jett Washington committed to the Ducks over USC and Alabama.

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Jett Washington has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 205 S from Las Vegas, NV chose the Ducks over USC & Alabama



He is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant



“God is good, Sco Ducks 🦆”https://t.co/k42A6LpJMb pic.twitter.com/CS8wt5ZkO8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2025

Jett Washington is the Nation's 26th ranked player, the 3rd ranked safety in the class, and the top player out of Nevada according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings. Washington instantly becomes the highest ranked player in the Ducks class but, the Ducks have several players who are just outside of being ranked a 5-star.

The addition of Washington moves Oregon's class back up the rankings jumping from 9th in the Nation to 7th.

In Washington, the Oregon Ducks are getting a physically imposing safety who has the atheltic traits to make an impact as soon as he steps on campus. At 6 foot 5, Washington has elite size for the position which meshes great with the level of physicality he brings to the game.

As some of the Nation's top recruits near a decision, the Oregon Ducks could quickly move their way up the rankings to the Nation's top class. The Ducks have put themselves in a great position with several 5-stars including the Nation's 3rd ranked recruit Immanuel Iheanacho, QB Ryder Lyons, and edge rusher Richard Wesley.

