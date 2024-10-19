Oregon’s win vs. Ohio State & Penn State’s win vs. USC have bigger impacts than you think
By Sam Simonic
The Big-Ten mania has officially kicked into high gear following two of two marquee matchups on the West Coast. The #3 Oregon Ducks faced the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in what was a prime-time heavyweight showdown. Ahead of this was another crucial Big-Ten meeting between USC and #4 Penn State.
These two games did not fail to disappoint, but did, however, indicate a major shake-up in the conference. Things in the Big Ten are certainly getting interesting, to say the least.
Outside of the USC Trojans, let’s not sugarcoat it. Each of these three teams (Oregon, PSU, OSU) has a fighter’s chance at not only reaching the Big-Ten Championship but also contending in the post-season. The Trojans’s anticipation to do some damage in the Big Ten is now far-fetched. But this is about the juggernauts.
Ultimately both games concluded in dramatic fashion with the last final seconds being used. Penn State and USC were taken into overtime where the Nittany Lions completed the second-half comeback to win 33-30. After multiple big stops from the Nittany Lion defense, USC surrendered to a game-winning field goal from Ryan Baker.
This exciting finish led into the biggest game this season featuring a top-three matchup of the Ducks and Buckeyes. The intensity and grit behind these two opponents fueled one heck of a rollercoaster ride.
Both sides displayed loads of talent and depth within their rosters that concluded in a 32-31 thrilling finish. We saw a duel between Will Howard and Dillion Gabriel who were the catalysts behind their team’s success.
Oregon shortly found a rhythm after Ohio State struck first blood. The game shortly became a bloodbath of star power. Oregon’s dynamic offense showcased its full potential, and Ryan Day was defeated in yet another top-5 matchup.
Although, we aren’t here to analyze the games themselves. Frankly, there is much to dissect with all four Big Ten teams. The biggest storyline comes with the Oregon and Ohio State game as these two teams are probable to finish in the Big Ten title and beyond that. Ultimately, the next few weeks will have a major indication of where exactly this game ties into things.
For one, Penn State’s win over USC did prove the whole “traveling the country aches.” I mean the theory about teams having to travel across the country are more likely to lose. In a whole different capacity, Ohio State backed that theory to be true.
Regardless, no amount of science can predict the possible outcomes of the Big Ten and the future of the College Football Playoff. There are a few things to account for when in the grand scheme of things. Firstly, where are we right now?
The standings include two of the teams featured in this discussion. Undoubtedly, the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittony Lions hold the top seeds with perfect 6-0 records. Surprisingly right there with them are the Indiana Hosiers who sneakily have earned a perfect 6-0 record as well.
Out of the equation are the reining champions, the Michigan Wolverines who are now 4-2. Other noteworthy teams are the Washington Huskies who are 4-3, USC who is 3-3, and Iowa who is 4-2. All three of these teams have or will face Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State.
Obviously one of the biggest factors in determining seeding and getting into the playoffs is “strength of schedule.” Compared to some of the teams in the SEC, the Big Ten doesn’t stack up nearly as well. This is crucial because, with the expanded playoff, it is likely that about three Big Ten teams will land a bid.
In the case of Penn State, many might say this format was crafted for the blue and white. Ultimately, I believe the USC win isn’t that impactful. Other than the fact that this is a road win that came completely across the country, there isn’t much here to dissect over a subpar USC team.
Say what you want, 6-0 means undefeated. Because Penn State hasn’t fallen like most of the other expected playoff teams, they have earned their right to be a top-3 team in the nation.
On the other hand, there is a lot to be said about Ohio State and Oregon. As for the Buckeyes, this road win would have been crucial in determining seeding and paving the way to the Big Ten Championship. With this very close loss, Ohio State’s path becomes much more difficult.
The major date to circle on our calendars is November 2, when Penn State will face Ohio State at home. This is the final major clash until the Big Ten Championship. With Oregon having the best shot at winning out, this game will decide who will not only remain atop of the Big Ten and college football rankings, but who has the best odds at reaching the playoffs as a whole.
Oregon still needs to play crucial games against teams Illinois at home and Michigan on the road, so their path isn’t exactly perfect either. Although, if anything is for sure, the upcoming weeks with set way for the postseason.
The way it goes right now, Oregon holds the #2 spot behind Texas. Penn State is ranked 3rd and Ohio State is 4th. Again, like it or not, the Big Ten has capitalized on its top-heavy teams who are in prime position to reach the playoffs.