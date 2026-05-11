Oregon: The CFP dreamer that’s in for a rude awakening this fall

I can’t think of many fans within the world of college sports that should be more afraid of their current circumstances than those of Oregon Ducks football. That’s not because the Ducks are bad or anything, it’s just that most playoff-caliber teams don’t stay at that level forever, so when you’ve been there for a few years in a row and have basically nothing to show for it, there’s going to be some pleas to capitalize before your window shuts.

It’s with that knowledge weighing on my conscience that I make my confession: Oregon’s schedule has me convinced that the window is already closed for the upcoming season.

The simple justification I have for this epiphany is how many detrimental games (as in “pose a noticeable threat of defeat”) I see, with my tally clocking in at around six—at USC, at Illinois, at Ohio State, Michigan, at Michigan State, and Washington. It’s not just the games themselves though, nor is it factors like location or rivalry implications; it’s also where they sit on the calendar, with the majority being packed together in a crude late-season stretch.

Picture this: December’s on its way, and we’re shaping up to have a playoff similarly deep to last season’s, which would leave little room for error if you’re already an imperfect candidate. In walks a one (if not two)-loss Oregon, who has the Buckeyes, Wolverines, sure-to-improve Spartans, and top-rival Huskies, all lined up with a bye nowhere to be seen. Am I really supposed to believe that the Ducks are going to strut out of that canyon destined for the bracket?

It’s not impossible, but especially for a team that’s fallen short as hideously as the Ducks have in prior years, it’s not some guarantee either. Therefore, I wouldn’t stick my neck out for their 2026-27 playoff hopes even if you paid me to.