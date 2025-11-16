OU keeps their playoff hopes alive with a second straight upset win on the road

Oklahoma seemed dead in the water after a tough home loss to Ole Miss, but it has responded well, including two huge road wins in a row against Tennessee and Alabama. It was shocking enough that the Sooners left Knoxville with a win, but to leave Tuscaloosa with a win despite being outgained by nearly double shows how magical this recent run has been for them. Brent Venables' defense frustrated Ty Simpson all day, forcing him into a pick-six as well as a huge fumble late in the game with the Tide up one.

Oklahoma picks off Ty Simpson and takes it to the house👀



(via ABC)

pic.twitter.com/e4Zm74sS2U — On3 (@On3sports) November 15, 2025

With two games remaining, Oklahoma will find itself securely in the College Football Playoff field when the third rankings are released Tuesday night. The remaining two games are tricky, but games that the Sooners should be favorites in, considering how Missouri and LSU have been playing as of late.

If they are able to beat both Tigers teams, this team will be in the playoff and will be a very dangerous team with how good their defense is. Last season's win over Alabama seemed like a fluke, but a second straight win over them has put everyone on notice.

With a new Athletic Director coming to Norman after Joe Castiglione retires a successful season for Coach Venables was definitely needed and he is now two wins away from the type of successful season that is expected in Norman. I don't see this team being consistent enough on the offensive side of the ball to win a title this year, but as good as the defense is if close late who knows what might happen.

The confidence has to be high after Saturday's win, and hopefully they can use that to lock up an at-large bid over the next two weeks. It will be very interesting to see if Oklahoma can close the deal after putting themselves in a great spot where it appears they now control their own destiny.