Pat McAfee’s rumored College GameDay rival is somehow real - and total unhinged

Over the past several years, Pat McAfee has gone from an NFL punter with a small following to one of the most famous individuals in sports. After retiring from the NFL, McAfee started his media career at Barstool Sports before going independent, which led to his final massive move, licensing his show to ESPN.

If you've ever watched Pat McAfee, whether it has been on his show or on College GameDay, it's always been obvious that McAfee doesn't take himself too seriously. Whether he's jumping into rhythms, singing a school's fight song, or doing whatever he can to get the crew to laugh there are few moments when McAfee comes across as serious. He's also one of sports media's most polarizing figures as you either love him or hate him and there's no in-between.

During College GameDay's trip to Norman for Tennessee vs Oklahoma, the GameDay crew took some swings against the Oklahoma Softball team. Pat McAfee struck out, which led to major drama behind the scenes. Striking out against one of the Country's best softball players is nothing to be ashamed of unless you're Pat McAfee, as you then demand to know the names of the producer who decided to show the clip.

The news story comes from a far more interesting story as Andrew Marchand of the Athletic details how McAfee banned fellow ESPN star Adam Schefter from his show.

Pat McAfee tends to get what he wants, which was exemplified by the right to swear on ESPN.



Pat McAfee banned Adam Schefter as he wanted the NFL Insider on his show; however, Schefter committed to ESPN's Free Agency special, which set McAfee off. Schefter, who was a regular on the Pat McAfee show, hasn't appeared since, and McAfee's response to his employer has been to host NFL Network's Ian Rappaport on his show, bringing the rival of an ESPN employee on the network.

This isn't the first time Pat McAfee has brought someone on to take massive shots at his coworkers either. During the NBA Regular Season, Pat McAfee had LeBron James on his show where he laughed along as James humiliated his ESPN counterpart.

As Pat McAfee threatens to leave College GameDay for the second time after nearly not re-signing last offseason, ESPN should let him. If McAfee goes out on his own like he promises to start his own traveling College Football show it'll be at best the third best show behind College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff.

While McAfee is one of ESPN's highest-paid hosts and he creates viral moments for the show, he's also too much to deal with for long-time viewers of the show. College GameDay fans have always been drawn to the conversation about the sport and the weeks games and it has never been about the gimmicks which have taken away from the show's greatness the past few years.

To recap, Pat McAfee struck out against a College Softball pitcher and the guy who will do anything for a laugh wasn't willing to be laughed at. ESPN's NFL Insider had a commitment to an ESPN Free Agency show which got him banned from appearing on Pat McAfee Show. The issues in which Pat McAfee decides to start drama over are totally unhinged and in some ways show who he truly is behind the scenes.

