Pat Narduzzi is embracing the Pittsburgh Panthers' journey to 5-0
By Sam Simonic
Am I really saying this? The Pittsburgh Panthers are 5-0? Say it ain’t so, Pitt football is back.
“There's not a selfish bone on our football team, at least haven't shown it yet,” coach Narduzzi said. “I like their attitude. I like their selflessness that they've shown. Doesn't matter who catches the ball, who has the big game as a receiver, who makes a sack. They're celebrating together… This team is selfless. They're worried about the we, we and not the me, me, what's good for me, which we continue to preach. You just enjoy coaching this football team.”
The talk of the town was everybody outside of Pitt coming into the 2024 season. As of right now, the college football landscape is changing by the minute. However, few undefeated teams remain, and one of them is the ACC’s unforeseen dark horse.
Pittsburgh advanced to a 5-0 record off a 34-24 win in Chapel Hill. This victory over the Tarheels also cemented Pitt’s first ACC win of the season.
It wasn’t necessarily an easy task. It took every last crucial effort from Alabama transfer and Pitt starting quarterback, Eli Holstein. The powerful dual-threat quarterback threw for a career-high 381 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, while also rushing for 76 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
“He's done a remarkable job. Redshirt freshman playing his first season. He's done an unbelievable job,” Narduzzi said.
Holstein led the team in rushing yards while completing 25-42 pass attempts. The tailback Desmond Reid also contributed to the Panther’s win by leading the team in receiving with 155 yards on 11 receptions and a touchdown. He also rushed for 55 yards on 18 attempts.
Holstein’s performance wasn’t brought to perfection as he gave the Tarheels life in the first quarter by throwing a pick-six. Following this, he led the Panthers back, and the game was notched at 17-all heading into the break.
While the Pitt defense had its share of struggles, the game was ultimately won in the fourth quarter where Pitt allowed zero points. Pitt forced multiple consecutive three-and-outs and Kyle Louis put the game away with a sack.
This win prompted history among the Pitt football program as this marks the first time since 1991 that Pitt started 5-0.
After an implosion last season where Pitt absolutely crumbled to pieces, Pat Narduzzi saw enough. It is no mistake that the Pitt football program is where it’s at right now. These five games are no joke, each one is symbolic of the new winning culture Pitt has established.
Many have doubted Narduzzi from the jump. Pitt hasn’t even been on the winning radar since 2021 when they miraculously took home the ACC Championship, under quarterback Kenny Pickett. The loss of Pickett and all other stars from the 2021 roster has shaped a massive rebuild. At the beginning of this season, many were preparing for the possibility that Narduzzi would be fired.
Although the tides have greatly turned. Thanks to the transfer portal Pitt has brought back the essence of a historical winning program. The blueprint is quite simple, play your brand of football. In the blue and yellow that means score and respond accordingly.
Pat Nurduzzi is just having fun with it. In his 10th season coaching at Pitt, this team might be one of his best.
“I think kids played their tails off. I couldn't be more proud of the way our guys play with effort. Like, we emphasize it all the time but our kids play hard for four quarters. As you guys know, they never give up, from the first year to the 10th year they are going to give you everything they've got. That's what I love about them.”