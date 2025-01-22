Paul Finebaum declares defeat for the SEC, walks back his narrative

Paul Finebaum has never been one to shy away from bold statements, especially when it comes to defending the SEC's dominance in college football.

But even the most ardent supporters have to admit when they're wrong—something Finebaum recently did following Ohio State's national championship win. The longtime ESPN analyst, who spent the better part of the season downplaying the Big Ten's strength, has now shifted his tone, admitting that the conference currently reigns supreme in college football.

For months, Finebaum held firm to the belief that the SEC was untouchable, dismissing Big Ten advocates like Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who claimed that the Big Ten deserved four College Football Playoff bids.

Finebaum had previously fired back at Rhule with his signature sharp wit, telling him to "stay in his lane" and focus on winning games before trying to weigh in on the national landscape.

However, with the Big Ten securing back-to-back national titles, Finebaum has been forced to eat his words. On a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, he acknowledged that "the Big Ten at the moment owns college football." It's a significant turnaround from his previous stance, and fans wasted no time pointing it out.

Social media quickly erupted with clips of Finebaum's earlier dismissals compared to his recent admission, with many calling it a full-blown surrender to reality.

Matt Rhule, who found himself on the receiving end of Finebaum's criticism earlier in the season, couldn't resist taking a victory lap. Following Ohio State's title win, Rhule tweeted congratulations to the Buckeyes and their head coach Ryan Day while subtly including a nod to Finebaum, saying he was looking forward to "another exciting year with everyone who makes this game so special."

What an amazing 2024 college football season. Congratulations to @OhioStateFB and ⁦@ryandaytime⁩ . Looking forward to another exciting year of football in 2025 with everyone who makes this game so special like my friend ⁦@finebaum⁩ pic.twitter.com/SQEDQ3rW7F — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) January 21, 2025

Don't worry, though. We don't think it will be long before Finebaum starts changing his tune as the board is wiped clean for the 2025 season.

