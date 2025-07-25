Paul Finebaum flat-out disrespects Sherrone Moore with unhinged attack

The Michigan Wolverines used the 2024 College Football season to usher in a new era of the program. Coming off of a National Championship, Jim Harbaugh darted to the NFL whether it was because of looming punishments or an urge to return to the professional ranks as he accomplished his goal in Ann Arbor. Sherrone Moore was picked as the successor which was an easy decision especially after he filled in flawlessly for Harbaugh while he was serving a suspension.

Moore's first season at the helm didn't go as well as the Wolverines would've liked as the team went 8-5 with a 5-4 record in Big Ten play. It's hard to fault the first year head coach for the team's failures as the Wolverines lost 13 players to the NFL Draft losing the heart of a Championship core.

On Friday, College Football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on ESPN's Get Up where he talked about Sherrone Moore's comments at Big Ten Media Day first praising the coach for his big victories to end the season.

"I like what he said there, and it’s hard to find a lot of criticism of a coach who ended the season beating your biggest rival and then beating Alabama in a bowl game with almost no starters as a double-digit underdog." Paul Finebaum

After propping up the job Sherrone Moore did to end the season beating Ohio State and Alabama he quickly turned on the Wolverines' Head Coach. Paul Finebaum asked the question of whether Sherrone Moore has the makeup to truly succeed at Michigan.

"My question is, does he have the right stuff as a head coach? He did a nice job filling in for Jim Harbaugh during all the controversy, but he didn’t show anyone that much last year other than at the very end. He’s got to be more consistent." Paul Finebaum

Whether or not Paul Finebaum believes in Sherrone Moore is up to him but, this angle of attack is truly disrespectful. Questioning if Sherrone Moore has the "right stuff" as a Head Coach is as bold of an attack as an analyst can make about a Head Coach.

Everything Sherrone Moore has shown to this point leading Michigan would prove the opposite of Finebaum's opinion. Getting a team to rally around you while Jim Harbaugh is suspended to beat Bowling Green in 2023 and then to win games over Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State speaks to him having the "right stuff". The same can be said for getting a depleted team to knock off Ohio State and Alabama to end the year.

It's the offseason so everyone is coming up with bold takes but, this one from Paul Finebaum clearly crosses the line.

More Michigan Wolverines News: