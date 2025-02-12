Paul Finebaum takes massive "anti-SEC" stance in surprise flip

For years, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has been considered one of the loudest voices championing the SEC, often defending the conference’s dominance in college football. But in a surprising shift, Finebaum recently took a stance that runs directly counter to the SEC’s interests when it comes to College Football Playoff (CFP) expansion.

Finebaum’s comments come as the SEC and Big Ten continue to push for further playoff expansion beyond the newly implemented 12-team format. These two conferences played a leading role in moving the CFP from four teams to 12, and they have been the biggest advocates for expanding even further—potentially to 14 or 16 teams—with automatic bids that would ensure a significant presence for their programs.

The SEC, in particular, has been pushing for a 14-team playoff with four automatic bids.

However, Finebaum appears to be going against the grain. In a recent interview, he made it clear that he isn’t in favor of expanding the CFP any further. In fact, he argued that the College Football Playoff is already at its limit.

“I feel like 12 teams are enough, probably too many, but it’s what we have, so we’re not going backward,” Finebaum said. “I don’t see any compelling reasons to add more.”

This stance is surprising given that the SEC benefits more than any other conference from playoff expansion. By limiting the number of teams, it reduces the number of SEC squads that can compete for a championship, directly contradicting what the conference has been lobbying for.

Even more shockingly, Finebaum dismissed the idea of automatic bids that would guarantee spots for the SEC and Big Ten, arguing that teams should have to earn their way in.

“I don’t care how good you are, I think you ought to prove it,” he said. “It just smells of a level of elitism that I’m not a big fan of.”

For a figure as closely associated with the SEC as Finebaum, this shift is nothing short of stunning. Whether his stance is based on a personal belief that college football is better off with fewer playoff teams or if he is simply trying to separate himself from the perception that he’s a pure SEC mouthpiece, one thing is clear—his comments won’t sit well with those inside the conference.

The SEC has always prided itself on controlling the narrative of college football, and Finebaum’s unexpected stance throws a wrench into its continued push for more playoff spots. It's crazy to see an analyst who has been known as the "mouthpiece of the SEC" for years, to be taking a stance so staunchly in the other direction.

