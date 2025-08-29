2027 5-star running back Kemon Spell from McKeesport, PA, is one of the best running backs in the 2027 class. His film is electric as he has the speed and quickness to be a star at the Collegiate level. He had been committed to Penn State since August of 2024, but it appears that he is still open to visits to other programs, as Spell told Hayes Fawcett, an on3 recruiting expert, that he has 6 schools that could flip him. They are Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

He will start his visits this weekend when he takes an official visit to Ohio State. Ohio State is coming off a National Championship Title could be a prime candidate to make a run for him. If proximity matters, Columbus is a day's drive to his family in Pittsburgh. They also regularly develop some of the best skill players in College Football.

Notre Dame is like Ohio State, as they just played for the National Championship and have developed a solid group of running backs over the year. Head Coach Marcus Freeman has really flipped the script and recruited well for the Fighting Irish.

If Spell wants to go to a program that runs the ball at a high rate and plays a physical brand of football, Michigan could be a good option for him. Head Coach Sheronne Moore is entering year two as a head coach and recently picked up a recruitment win when Savion Hitter, a 4-star running back from Virginia, committed to them.

Spell could also find a home in the SEC with either Tennessee or Alabama. Both have great traditions and rabid fan bases. He could also find a home at USC, even though head coach Lincoln Riley has struggled there. He is still considered one of the best offensive minds in college football.

The other part of the story is an NIL deal. He could receive a huge NIL pledge from one of the programs mentioned above. You never truly know about those deals until later, but you'd be lying if that does not play a role in a talented running back like Spell.

If you're Penn State’s coaching staff, you probably feel uneasy about Spell taking these visits. You are in a tough spot because you have had him locked in since August of last year and now must fight to save him as part of your recruiting class. The writing is on the wall as he will probably decommit from Penn State over the next month.

