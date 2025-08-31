Penn State might have found the missing piece

Last season, Penn State went out on the lowest of low notes. Despite controlling much of the game, the Nittany Lions let a late lead slip, ultimately falling 27-24. That loss didn’t just sting; it exposed some key areas of weakness and flaws that must be addressed if Penn State wants another crack at it.

Now, in a new year, Penn State looks like a team on a mission. The No. 4 Nittany Lions opened their season with a commanding 46-11 victory over Nevada in front of a packed Beaver Stadium. Okay, big deal, Penn State handled business. However, the way it happened and who stepped up may have revealed the development all fans had hoped for.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton looked all the more explosive and showcased their talent as expected. The defense did its thing, forcing turnovers and dialing up the pressure on all fronts. But the real story came through the air. Drew Allar has finally found his wide receiver targets.

Believe it or not, it’s not Tyler Warren. He is now in the NFL. Nor was it the Allen-Singleton duo. It was the new faces. The guys brought in to clean up the mess that was the Orange Bowl.

For reference, the Orange Bowl brought a glaring vulnerability that merely reflected a major offensive liability. Drew Allar completed a total of ZERO passes to a wide receiver in that game. It’s almost hard to believe that Penn State was a play or two away from possibly winning without a single reception credited to a receiver.

Regardless, that loss was probably a blessing in disguise as James Franklin realized the solution wasn’t too far-fetched. With that, Penn State attacked the transfer portal and landed a couple of notable prospects, including Syracuse’s Trebor Peña, USC’s Kyron Hudson, and Troy’s Devonte Ross. Let the stats speak for themselves…

Stats from the 2024 season

Trebor Peña - 84 receptions, 941 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

Kyron Hudson - 38 receptions, 462 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

Devonte Ross - 76 receptions, 1,043 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns

Last year’s leading wideouts, Harrison Wallace and Omari Evans, accounted for 1,135 yards and 9 touchdowns combined. With each of those guys transferring out, Penn State was hopeful for a set of better wideouts.

Those hopes were satisfied.

At least from the basic eye test, Penn State’s acquisitions paid dividends in the first game. With all eyes on Peña and Hudson, Penn State’s anticipated top receivers shone. It didn’t take long for Drew Allar to feed Kyron Hudson, who led the team with 6 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Hudson hauls it in 🙌



Drew Allar finds Kyron Hudson to extend No. 3 @PennStateFball's lead.



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/QdcMBQIIbL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 30, 2025

Shortly after, Trebor Peña came along, emerging as a quick slot receiver to complement Hudson’s downfield threat. Peña finished the day with 7 receptions for 74 yards. Overall, the chemistry and connection between Allar and his new receivers seemed quite intact.

“I think it’s just chemistry and trust,” Kyron Hudson said via Onward State. “Just a great quarterback like him, I just want to pick his ear and pick his brain and just see the things that he wants and try to be the best player I possibly could.”

One game in, and both Hudson and Peña have shown to be reliable threats for Drew Allar, who finished 22-26 for 227 yards and a touchdown. This development plants a good hope for even brighter performances down the line. But for now, Penn State fans can take a deep sigh of relief in knowing the passing game already looks much better.

Devonte Ross didn’t play a huge role offensively, but handled much of the punting and kick return duties with Trebor Peña. He will see an increased workload in the future, along with Liam Clifford.

Finally, Penn State has a respectable wide receiver room with talent on all ends. If this is a teaser for the future, then Penn State can be very dangerous offensively.

