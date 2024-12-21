Penn State proves it has the defense to win a national championship

SMU came into the first round of the College Football Playoff with high hopes after a season full of offensive firepower. However, their matchup against Penn State proved that turnovers can change the course of any game, a credit to Penn State for making the plays.

Penn State’s defense wasted no time making an impact. Two first-half interceptions turned into touchdowns, putting the Nittany Lions in control with a commanding 28-0 lead by halftime. For an SMU offense known for racking up points, being held out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter was uncharacteristic and showed just how disruptive Penn State’s defense was.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, who had an otherwise solid season, struggled under pressure. He completed 20 of 36 passes for 195 yards, but the three interceptions were costly, stalling drives and handing momentum to Penn State. Jennings’ longest pass of the game went for just 28 yards, a stark contrast to SMU’s reputation as a big-play team. It was clear that Penn State’s defense came prepared to shut down any deep-ball attempts.

On the other side, while Penn State’s offense wasn’t spectacular, it did enough to capitalize on the turnovers. Quarterback Drew Allar had a quiet game, throwing for only 127 yards, but his mobility kept drives alive on crucial third downs. The Nittany Lions leaned heavily on their ground game, with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for three touchdowns and nearly 160 rushing yards.

For SMU, this game will sting, especially considering the opportunities they had to keep it close. But turnovers turned what could’ve been a tight battle into a runaway victory for Penn State.

Penn State's defense proved it was good enough to win a national championship, but the offense still has some work to do. Let's see what the Nittany Lions look like in the quarterfinals when they play the Boise State Broncos.

