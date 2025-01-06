Penn State totally disrespected by Vegas oddsmakers heading into CFP semifinals

Penn State fans have every right to feel disrespected heading into the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Despite an impressive postseason run, the oddsmakers don’t seem to be buying into the Nittany Lions' championship potential. Currently sitting at +500, Penn State has the longest odds among the remaining four teams, trailing behind Ohio State and Texas, both of which have been national title favorites for most of the season.

It’s frustrating because this team has proven time and time again that it can handle high-pressure situations. Penn State rolled through its playoff matchups against SMU and Boise State, showcasing a dominant run game led by Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who combined for more than 200 rushing yards in their last game. Their offensive line has stepped up when it matters most, creating huge opportunities for the ground game and giving quarterback Drew Allar plenty of time to work.

On the other side of the ball, the defense has been nothing short of elite.

Players like Abdul Carter have been game-changers, consistently pressuring quarterbacks and stopping big plays before they can develop. This unit excels at causing chaos, forcing mistakes, and creating key stops in the red zone. Yet, despite their impressive stats and ability to adapt, the narrative surrounding Penn State still hinges on past shortcomings—especially head coach James Franklin’s struggles in big games against programs like Ohio State.

Meanwhile, their semifinal opponent, Notre Dame, is coming off a massive victory over Georgia and is seen as the slight favorite. But it’s not as if the Fighting Irish have had an easy ride to this point. Penn State’s defense is more than capable of shutting down Notre Dame’s offense, which could force the game into a grind-it-out, physical battle where the Nittany Lions thrive.

So why is Vegas so hesitant to back Penn State? It seems the oddsmakers are clinging to history. For a program often viewed as an underdog in these moments, this lack of respect could be the extra fuel the Nittany Lions need to make a serious championship run. Their path may be difficult, but they’ve already shown they’re capable of competing with the best.

If Penn State can keep proving the doubters wrong, they might just shock everyone by bringing home their first national title since 1986. One thing’s for sure—the players have noticed the odds, and they’re not about to let this opportunity slip away.

