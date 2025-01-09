Penn State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, stream, and much more

If you're gearing up to watch the Orange Bowl showdown between Penn State and Notre Dame, you're not alone—this College Football Playoff matchup has fans buzzing.

Set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, this game is packed with excitement and storylines. Both teams have had remarkable seasons, making their way through some tough playoff battles to get here.

Penn State, the No. 6 seed, enters the game with a 13-2 overall record. The Nittany Lions secured their spot by defeating SMU and Boise State in the playoffs, although their season did have a hiccup with a loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game. On the other hand, Notre Dame holds the No. 7 seed with a 13-1 record. After an early-season upset against Northern Illinois, they bounced back and secured impressive victories over Indiana and Georgia in the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff.

The stage is set for these two powerhouse programs to settle the debate over who deserves a shot at the national championship. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN airing the game. If you’re looking for a way to stream it live, platforms like Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube TV all have options available.

Notre Dame's defense will be tested by Penn State’s dynamic duo of running backs, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who each rushed for over 1,000 yards this season. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and whether his mobility can outmaneuver Penn State's elite defensive line.

Notre Dame is considered a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions. The winner of this game moves onto the national championship, where they'll face the winner of Texas and Ohio State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

