Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter gets ejected after wild spitting incident

On Thursday Night the NFL Season begins as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off. As the Philadelphia Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl Championship, they'll start the season with arguably their best player watching from the locker room after one of the wildest starts to a game.

After the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the game by kicking to the Cowboys, the Eagles had a player injured which caused a pause in the game. Before the first snap from scrimmage even took place, Eagles star and former Georgia Bulldog Jalen Carter was ejected from the game as he appeared to spit on Dak Prescott.

Here is Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/4F5BjEDLHf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025

For Jalen Carter, you absolutely have to think better as you can't spit on the opponent before the game even gets underway. The Eagles need Jalen Carter creating pressure in the middle to make their entire defense click and without him the group quickly becomes less daunting.

The Dallas Cowboys have to be delighted by Jalen Carter's decision and they quickly took advantage of Carter being out of the game. The Cowboys took advantage of the short field and Carter being out of the game as they marched 53 yards down the field for an easy touchdown. As the Cowboys break in a younger offensive line, facing a now depleted Eagles group should help give Dak Prescott all the time he needs to find Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens.

Last season, Jalen Carter was one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL and is the key cog in an Eagles defense that keeps getting younger. In 2024, Carter racked up 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks during the regular season and 2 sacks in the Playoffs, helping the Philadelphia Eagles terrorize opposing quarterbacks on the way to the Super Bowl.

