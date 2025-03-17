Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

*Top 100 transfers according to On3.com

* All schools with top 100 transfers are listed in alphabetical order.

* Wide receiver Cameron Camper(No.82) has not committed to a school as of 3/15.

The transfer portal opened on December 9 and closed on December 28. Plenty of college football's top players made themselves available and have found new homes for the upcoming 2025 season. Let's take a look at where the top 100 have landed.

Tulane Transfer Makhi Hughes | G Fiume/GettyImages

Florida Transfer Kelby Collins | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 78 Kelby Collins EDGE Sophomore 6 tackles, 1 solo tackle Florida 72 Isaiah Horton WR Redshirt Sophomore 56 catches, 616 yards, 11 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns Miami(FL) 93 Cameron Calhoun CB Sophomore 21 tackles, 12 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 9 PD Utah 60 Nikhai Hill-Green LB Senior 82 tackles, 53 solo tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 Int, 4 PD Colorado

The Crimson Tide under first-year head coach Kalen Deboer ended 2024 on a sour note. They were stunned by unranked Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. A 9-4 mark is good but is a failure for Alabama standards. Alabama scooped up four top 100 transfers from the portal. This is an intriguing bunch. Bama's top get through the portal is Kelby Collins, who comes from Florida. Collins only appeared in six games due to injury and had limited contributions.

The Tide must be pretty high on him on him healing and producing at a starting caliber level. They did lose depth at edge with the departures of Jeremiah Alexander and Jayshawn Ross. The team also was abale to get Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, who had a productive season for the Hurricanes. He will immediately add production to a group that lost six wideouts to the portal. Cameron Calhoun comes in from Utah after Devonta Smith left for Notre Dame. Nikhail Hill-Green is also in Tuscaloosa after ranking second on Colorado for tackles in 2024.

Georgia Tech Transfer Corey Robinson II | Lauren Sopourn/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transfering From 53 Corey Robinson II OT Redshirt Junior 374 Snaps, 12 Games, 5 Starts Georgia Tech 93 O'Mega Blake WR Redshirt Junior 32 Catches, 795 Yards, 24.8 Yards Per Catch, 9 Touchdowns Charlotte

Arkansas has their first promising season in a while. A 7-6 record is something that's easilty scoffed at in SEC country. Yes, the Razorbacks have been stuck in mediocrity for a while. But, Arkansas gave plenty of fights. They upset No.4 Tennessee in early October. They also lost to four other ranked opponents 10 points or less. They added a few intriguing pieces to their roster during the winter window.

First, they got Corey Robinson II from Georgia Tech. The Roswell, Georgia native will add more depth and a new starter, to an Arkansas offensive line that struggled in pass protection. The front five gave up 36 sacks in 2024, ranking 115th in the nation. He'll help out for sure, as Robinson played close to 400 snaps as a starter for the Yellow Jackets. The team also added Charlotte wideout O'Mega Blake. Blake's average of nearly 25 yards per catch, led the American. He was Charlotte best pass catcher and should now be a favorite target of Taylen Green.

Georgia Tech Transfer Eric Singleton Jr. | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring from 3 Eric Singleton Jr. WR Sophomore 56 Catches, 754 Yards, 13.5 Yards Per Catch, 3 Touchdowns Georgia Tech 12 Xavier Chaplin OT Redshirt Sophomore Started All 12 Games Virginia Tech 55 Jackson Arnold QB Sophomore 1,421 Yards, 62.6 CMP%, 12 TDs, 3 Ints Oklahoma 90 Raion Strader CB Sophomore 53 Tackles, 40 Solo Tackles, 2 Ints, 18 PD Miami(Ohio)

Auburn just wrapped up it's fourth consecutive losing season. Going into his third season with the Tigers, Hugh Freeze needs a big year in 2025 to stick around. This latest transfer portal class for his team might serve as a springboard for future success. All four commitments from top 100 transfers are all underclassman. The biggest addition for Auburn was Eric Singleton Jr. The premier pass catcher was the top ranked player in the portal for a while and for good reason. Singleton has been one of Georgia Tech's marquee players on offense. During the first two years of his college career, Singleton has racked up over 700 yards and nine touchdowns. He will be Auburn's top target and will pair nicely along freshman Malcolm Simmons.

They also added Xavier Chaplin to the offensive line, which gave up 27 sacks. The team also added Raion Strader from Miami University. His 18 passed defended against were the most in the MAC. The big question here lies around quarterback Jackson Arnold. Last year was okay but forgettable for the former five-star recruit. After gettting beat up behind a weak o-line, Arnold is now looking for a fresh start with an SEC rival. It will be interesting to see how he takes over for Payton Thorne and if he can do better.