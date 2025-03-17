Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Washington Transfer Thaddeus Dixon | Alika Jenner/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 75 Thaddeus Dixon CB Senior 43 Tackles, 26 Solo Tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 10 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble Washington 79 Daniel King OT Redshirt Senior 12 Games, 12 Starts Troy 82 Khmori House LB Freshman 35 Tackles, 19 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 4 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble Washington

North Carolina is ushering in a new era in Chapel Hill. Long time head coaching stalemate Mack Brown resigned before the Tar Heels postseason bowl game. Now, enter Bill Belichick. Yes, the same coach who guided the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships. The greatest coach in NFL history will try to replicate some of that same success at the college level. 2025 will mark the first time he'll step on a college field since he was a player for D3's Wesleyan University in the 1970s.

In his first offseason as a college coach, Belichick was able to secure the commitments of three top 100 transfers. The first is cornerback Thaddeus Dixon. Dixon has a great year for Washington in 2024. He's a ball-hawking defensive back who's known for getting his hands on the ball and breaking up passes on a consistent rate. He combined 16 passes defended against in his two year at UW. The Paramount, California product will immediately be inserted into the starting defensive backfield.

Next, is Daniel King from Troy. King is a versatile offensive lineman as he split time at right tackle, his natural position, and right guard. The Cairo, Georgia product has also been one of the best offensive lineman in the Sun Belt Conference, as he was named Second Team All-Sun Belt the last two seasons. He's an excellent all-around lineman as he can run and pass block at efficient rates. He only gave up nine sacks throughout his three years with the Trojans.

The last commitment the Tar Heels got is linebacker Khmori House. House is another Washington Husky coming over to Chapel Hill. He's another guy that should be slated to start right away. In his lone year of action, the 6-2 linebacker was able to establish himself as a shining light in the Huskies rotation at the position. He can do a little bit of everything. As a full time starter, House will definitely increase his numbers and will most likely play on the weak side. Expect him to be a game changer.

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 49 Malachi Fields WR Senior 55 Receptions, 808 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 14.7 Yards Per Catch Virginia

Welcome back to being one the elite powers in college football, Notre Dame. 2024 was a benchmark year for a program that has been mired in mediocrity for decades. Marcus Freeman has this ship going in the right direction. Despite a tough loss in the National Championship to Ohio State, Fighting Irish football hasn't had this much positivity going into a season in a long time. On a personal note, I'm only 22 years old, and this recent success has generated the most buzz around the storied program in my short lifetime.

It's unclear if Notre Dame will make it that far again in 2025 though. The team has lots of departures and turnover. However, change is never a bad thing and who knows? However, if they are going to do that, they need as much help as they can get. Freeman was able to sign one top 100 transfer, Virginia pass catcher Malachi Fields. Fields, now in his last year of eligibilty, was the top receiver for the Cavaliers in 2024.

He's a deep threat and can make some tough catches over defensive backs. He wanted the opportunity to play for a CFP contender on a team that could help boost his draft stock. This was a need as the Irish lost Mitchell Evans and Beaux Collins to the pro draft. Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas also entered the portal.