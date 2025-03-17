Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Purdue Transfer Max Klare | Ali Gradischer/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 13 Max Klare TE Redshirt Sophomore 51 Catches, 685 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 13.4 YPC Purdue 45 Ethan Onianwa OT Redshirt Junior 9 Starts, 1 Sack Allowed Rice

Well, Ohio State are the defending National Champions. A great year that has been allegedly given an asterisk by Woody Hayes. Why? Because the Buckeyes didn't beat Michigan. From someone who isn't an Ohio State fan, who cares? They still got the ultimate prize. Well, now what? How do the reining champions get better? Well, start off by filling in holes that are now missing and adding to the talent base.

The Buckeyes, led by Ryan Day, have started that process through the winter portal. OSU was able to get two commitments from top 100 transfers. They were able to get Max Klare, the best tight end in the portal. Klare had an ultra-productive season with the Purdue Boilermakers last season. In his first full year as a starter, the Cincinnati product led the terrible Boilermakers in reception by a long shot.

The fact that he was able to be that productive in an offense that ranked 113th in passing offense and 127th in total offense is astounding. Even better for OSU fans, he's a tight end that will only increase the capabilites of the offense, at least when it comes to the passing game. Last year's tight end, Gee Scott Jr., is off to the NFL Draft.

But, if you look at his numbers, he only caught 27 balls. He was more of a blocking tight end. With the addition of Klare, Ohio State has another pass catching weapon at their disposal. This is even more imperative when knowing that Ohio State will most likley be starting redshirt freshman Julian Sayin. Surrounding the young QB with as many targets as possible is essential. Also, essential are the five guys in front protecting the passer.

Day was also able to secure the services of former Rice offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa. Onianwa is one of the best lineman in the county that people haven't heard much about. Last season, the Owls only allowed 11 sacks, sixth in the nation. The Katy, Texas product was a huge part of that line's success. The 305-pounder allowed only one of those sacks as he started nine games at left tackle. He can also play the right side, if needed. In 2022 and 2023 he had given up just 13 sacks at the opposite end over that stretch. He will be an excellant pass blocker at the power conference ranks.

John Mateer at Washington State | Soobum Im/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 2 John Mateer QB Redshirt Sophomore 3,139 Passing Yards, 29 Touchdowns, 7 INTs, 64.6 CMP % Washington State 71 Kendal Daniels S Redshirt Junior 64 Tackles, 45 Solo Tackles, 11 TFLs, 5.5 Sacks, 7 PD Oklahoma State 84 Derek Simmons OT Senior Western Carolina

Oklahoma has not looked like its usual self in recent times. Since Brent Venables took over for Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have experienced two losing seasons. The last time OU went through a similar mediocre stretch was a four-year run from 1995 to 1998 when the benchmark for win in that time was five. Venables is trying to strike gold through the portal, as another mediocre year could see him get booted out of Norman.

The first major need was finding a new quarterback to replace Jackson Arnold. Arnold left for Auburn after struggling last season with the Sooners. To replace him, OU was able to get another gem produced by Washington State, John Mateer. Mateer electrified the sport during his first year as a full-time starter. The mobile signal caller will open up Oklahoma's offense, as he threw for over 3,000 yards and ran for almost 1,000 more. He can extend plays and make throws on the run.

The only thing he needs to improve on is his decision-making. Sometimes, he can force balls into tough spots and has thrown a few back picks. However, his talent and potential is undeniable. Oklahoma also got some depth for their offensive line as they got Derek Simmons from Western Carolina. This is his fourth school, but he's been climbing up the college ranks. He went from Tusculum University(D2) to Abilene Christian, to WCU, and now he's playing in the SEC.

He had suffered a torn ACL injury in 2023 before coming back to play and starting in nine games, primarily at left tackle. Getting him was essential, considering that OU lost five linemen to the portal. The last top-100 transfer the Sooners signed is safety Kendal Daniels. Daniels is coming in from an hour and a half distance from Oklahoma State. OU also lost five defensive backs to the portal.

Daniels brings two years of experience, and he will be one of OU's top defensive backs. He has been a stalemate for Oklahoma State as he racked up 105 tackles. Last year, he did a bit of everything. He got into the backfield, as evidenced by his career-high 5.5 sacks. There's no doubt he's a tackling machine, but he is also superb at fielding the ball and defending passes. There's no doubt he'll help improve a pass defense that was okay last season. It's also important to note the Sooners also got edge-rushed Marvin Jones Jr from Florida State, who ranks 101st on On3. Another great addition to the defense.