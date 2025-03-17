Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Utah State Transfer Rahsul Faison | Chris Gardner/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Trasnferring From 62 Air Noland QB Freshman No Stats Ohio State 64 Rahsul Faison RB Senior 198 Carries, 1109 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 5.6 YPC Utah State 68 Brandon Cisse CB Sophomore 28 Tackles, 15 Solo Tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 Passes Deflected NC State

Another SEC school appears on the list as South Carolina was able to get three transfers from the top 100. Two of them are instant starters while one is in a position to compete for a starting job. The Gamecocks under Shane Beamer did a great job of turning the ship around in 2024. After ending 2023 with a 5-7 mark, South Carolina improved by four wins. Some holes needed to get patched and they were able to do just that.

The first was the running back spot. Leading rusher Raheim Sanders is off to the NFL Draft. In his place steps in Rahsul Faison. If you haven't heard of this guys, it's okay. If it wasn't for Ashton Jeanty stealing the show at Boise State, the senior transfer would be more recognized. Faison was one of the best tailbacks in the Mountain West, as he ran for over 1,000 yards and nearly 10 scores. He'll be the number one back on the depth hart heading into spring camp.

The other day one starter is on the other side of the ball. Brandon Cisse comes in from North Carolina State to man one of the cornerback spots in the defensive backfield. Much like the running back position, Beamer's crew was in desperate need of some reinforcements. The team will be missing O'Donnell Fortune and David Spaulding. Both will also be at the pro draft. Cisse brings in two years of playing experience and will be defending lots of passes that come his way. He will rack that number up.

The biggest unknown however lies in Air Noland. A year ago, Noland was seen by many as one of the better quarterback prospects on Ohio State's roster. Fast forward and now he is a Gamecock. The reason he decided to leave the Buckeyes is because they were stacked at the position and he was burried on the depth chart. In Columbia, there is a clearer path for him to contribute at he collegiate level. The Georgia native will be in competition with LaNorris Sellers to earn the starting role under center. However, it's still unlikely for 2025 as Sellers is coming off a promising sophomore season. Either way, it remains to be seen what Noland can do. If he doesn't get time in 2025, he could in 2026.

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 52 Josh Moten CB Redshirt Junior 38 Tackles, 21 Solo Tackles, 5 Ints, 5 Passed Defended Marshall

There's no where to go but up. Southern Miss endured the program's worst season since 2013, as the Golden Eagles ended last year with a putrid 1-11 record. Now, a new page has been turned as Charles Huff, who was the head man at Sun Belt rival Marshall, comes in to Hattiesburg to restore a once proud program. Ever since he took the USM position last December, many of his players have jumped along with him from Marshall.

One of those players just so happens to be one of the top cornerbacks that entered the winter portal window, Josh Moten. This move is surprising but not surprising at the time same time. On one hand, it was a bit of a stunner to see that Moten would move over to another G5 team instead of a power program.

On the other hand, this isn't when you realize that Moten's motivation to transfer wasn't due to potential NIL deals and value. He made the move to reunite and keep a close bond with Charles Huff. That's a rarity in today's world of college athletics and NIL deals. Luckily for the Golden Eagles, Moten's prescense will boost their overall talent base, which is needed for a team that enjoyed only one victory a year ago. Moten led the Sun Belt in picks last year and was tied for fourth in the country in that category.