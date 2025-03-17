Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Idaho Transfer Jordan Dwyer | Ali Gradischer/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 65 Jordan Dwyer WR Junior 78 Catches, 1,192 Yards, 12 Touchdowns, 15.3 YPC Idaho

TCU is coming off a good bounce back year under Sonny Dykes. After reaching the CFP National Championship in 2022, the Horned Frogs ended the following year a 5-7. 2024 saw the team improve by four wins and capture a postseason win at the New Mexico Bowl. Now, Dykes and his crew will look to build on the success in the 2025 season. However, several key components from last season's team neeed to be replaced.

The biggest need for the team was patching up the receiving core. TCU lost Savion Williams, Jack Bech, and J.P. Richardson to the draft. The Frogs were able to get the commitment from one of the top pass catchers in the portal class, Idaho's Jordan Dwyer. Dwyer proved to be one of the best wide receviers at the FCS level with the Vandals and increased his production every year with them.

This last season was his first as a full-time starter. His numbers tell the story. The stats are even more impressive considering the fact that Idaho used four different quarterbacks throughout the season. Now, Dwyer will get the chance to catch passes from promising slinger Josh Hoover. TCU has had the ability to develop great pass catchers and the Washington native could be the next great TCU receiver in line.

Purdue Transfer Cole Brevard | Matthew Holst/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 95 Cole Brevard DL Redshirt Senior 19 Tackles, 11 Solo Tackles, 6 TFLs, 1.5 Sacks Purdue

Texas has it's best season in a long time when the Longhorns reached 13 wins. Their run towards a potential title ended at the hands of Ohio State. Still, it was a successful leap for Steve Sarkisian and the school. Now, the quest for a deeper run in 2025 begins at spring camp. However, a few additions to the roster had to be made to keep Texas above water. The defensive line lost a few parts over the offseason.

Sarkisian was able to get former Purdue behemoth Cole Brevard to help fill the hole at nose tackle. This will be the third different school Brevard will suit up with. The Carmel, Indiana native went to Purdue after a short stint with Penn State but the Boilermakers has a terrible year in 2024. Now, Brevard just increased his chances of winning. He should be able to make an immediate impact after racking up 38 total tackles with Purdue.