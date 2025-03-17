Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

NC State Transfer Kevin Concepcion | Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 9 Kevin Concepcion WR Sophomore 53 Catches, 460 Yards, 6 TDs, 8.7 YPC NC State 10 Micah Hudson WR Freshman 8 Catches, 123 Yards, 15.4 YPC Texas Tech 47 Julian Humphrey CB Redshirt Sophomore 10 Tackles, 9 Solo Tackles, 4 Passes Defended Georgia 59 Mario Craver WR Freshman 17 Catches, 368 Yards, 3 TDs, 21.6 YPC Mississippi State

Well, these guys have been disappointing. Mike Elko's first season with Texas A&M had promise but didn't live up to expectations. Now, the Aggies will look to take the next step and improve on their 8-win record of 2024. However, over the offseason, the program got rocked with a slew of players hitting the portal looking for a chance. The position group that got hit the biggest was the wide receiver room.

TAMU lost several key pass catchers including Moose Muhammad III, Jahdae Walker, and Jabre Barber. To compensate, Elko was able to pick up three wide receivers from the top 100. The biggest name of the trip is Kevin Concepcion. Concepcion is coming in from North Carolina State. With the Wolfpack, the Charlotte native became the Wolfpack's top receiver. However, his production dipped from 2023 to 2024, as he caught 18 less passes.

However, that's more of an indicative of an NC State passing game that ranked only 58th in 2024. Not bad but not amazing either. The 6-foot target can still be the number one option of any passing attack in the nation and expect him to fill that void. Next is Micah Hudson, who's coming in from Texas Tech. Hudson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.

However, the Temple, Texas native has his freshman season ruined by injuries. He went into camp dealing with injuries and was held out of the last three due to another ailment. He only played in eight games and wasn't a starter. However, he could flourish here as Hudson is lean and lanky. He's an athletic playmaker who can lineup either on the outside or in the slot. He can be plugged into anywhere on the field and will show his abilities plenty in 2025.

Mario Craver is the third receiver coming in from the top 100. Craver played in nine games for Mississippi State and made three starts. Despite only catching 17 balls, Craver ranked fifth on the Bulldogs for receptions. He's a highly touted get for the program. Unfortunately, he recently ran into trouble with the law for possessing a THC vape pen as the passenger in a speeding vehicle.

Hopefully, for his sake, nothing more happens from this situation and he's able to play moving forward. The Aggies are going to need him dearly this season. The product from Alabama has high potential to have a breakout year. Texas A&M was also able to poach SEC rival Georgia and steal Julian Humphrey from the Bulldogs.

The cornerback will be inserted into the starting lineup immediately. This is a good pickup for the secondary as TAMU lost B.J. Mayes and Jaydon Hill. Humphrey was a mainstay in UGA's secondary but found some difficulties late last season. He lost his starting job in a late regular season game against UMass. The man from Webster, Texas is a physical player who isn't afraid to make tackles. He will also defend a huge load of passes thanks to his long arms and wingspan.

USC Transfer Quinten Joyner | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 27 Lee Hunter DL Redshirt Junior 45 Tackles, 19 Solo Tackles, 10 TFLs, 1 Sack UCF 29 Howard Sampson OT Redshirt Sophomore 12 Starts, 12 Games North Carolina 39 Hunter Zambrano OT Redshirt Junior 2 Starts, 2 Games Illinois State 44 Romello Height EDGE Redshirt Senior 34 Tackles, 18 Solo Tackles, 7 TFLs, 2.5 Sacks, 1 Int, 2 Forced Fumbles Georgia Tech 73 Brice Pollock CB Sophomore 48 Tackles, 24 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Int, 9 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble Mississippi State 85 Quinten Joyner RB Sophomore 63 Carries, 478 Yards, 3 TDs, 7,6 YPC USC 99 Terrance Carter TE Junior 48 Catches, 689 Yards, 4 TDs, 14.4 YPC Louisiana

Texas Tech went fishing in the transfer portal and got a big haul of players making the move to Lubbock. The Red Raiders were able to get seven of the top 200 transfers on their team. Four of which are on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Joey McGuire was able to get two offensive tackles.

The first is Howard Sampson. This stop at Texas Tech will be the third school Sampson plays for. He comes in from North Carolina and first started his career at North Texas. Sampson has two years left of eligibility and TTU hopes he stays on board for both of those, and for good reason. 2024 was the best season the 6-foot-8 tackle has played. He started all 12 games and was named an ALL-ACC Honorable Mention. He will anchor the left tackle spot.

The right tackle position will be manned by Hunter Zambrano. Zambrano transfered from Illinois State of the FCS. The former Redbird has had a solid career thus far. In 2023, he was Second Team All-MVFC. At the start of last year, Zambrano was named a Phil Steele FCS Preseason First Team All-American. Unfortunately, the year was cut short after two game due to an injury. He is looking for a fresh start and an opportunity to showcase his skills at the FBS level.

Quinten Joyner is also coming in to be Texas Tech's lead tailback. Joyner will have big shoes to fill as he's replacing Tahj Brooks, the all-time leading rusher in Red Raiders history. Last year, Joyner was behind 1,000-yard rusher Jo'Quavious Marks. The Austin, Texas native ended up being USC's second leading rusher but carried the ball 162 less times than the aforementioned Marks. Joyner is a shifty, open-field galloper who can be physical when needed. Now he will get the chance to be the main man in Lubbock. He has three years of eligibility left.

The last addition to the offense is Terrance Carter from Louisiana. He has two years of eligiblity left and is coming off a great season. 2024 was Carter's first year as a starting tight end and he produced. Another product from Texas, the 6-foot-2 specimen ended up getting named First Team ALL-Sun Belt. He ranked second on the Ragin' Cajuns in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, and receving yards per game. He will take over for Jalin Conyers.

On the defensive side, TTU was able to get three guys. The first is defensive lineman Lee Hunter from UCF. Hunter also had a short-lived stint with Auburn before playing at UCF. Over the last three season Lee has been a mainstay on the frontline for the Knights. He's been consistent at getting behind the line and producing TFLs. Over the last two years, he's been a part of the starting lineup and is expected to have that role with the Red Raiders. It helps that Lee has plenty of Big 12 experience and brings much needed size.

Joey McQuire was not done adding talent to the trenches though. He was also able to get Georgia Tech edge rusher Romello Height. Height is now going to play for the fourth different school of his career. He previously had stops with Auburn and USC before spending last year in Atlanta. The acquisition from Dublin, Georgia will help bolster a Red Raider pas rush that only notched 19 sacks in 2024.

He is consistent at getting towards the opposing quarterback. He racked up 22 QB hurries last year alone. Expect Texas Tech to become more of a force on defense with the additon of the two guys up front. Finally, we reach cornerback Brice Pollock. He comes in from Mississippi State and will take over for the departing Bralyn Lux and will man the left cornerback spot.

Pollock was one of MSU's most productive defensive backs as he ended his tenure with the Bulldogs with 72 tackles and 10 pass breakups. His biggest motivation to make the adjustment came from his relationship with Darcel McBath, who's an analyst for the program now. Pollock has two years of eligibility left.