Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Washington State Trasnfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe(#79) | Soobum Im/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 76 Fa'alili Fa'amoe IOL Redshirt Junior 9 Games, 7 Starts Washington State

Wake Forest is starting a new era. Jake Dickert left Washington State to take the open vacancy as Demon Deacons head coach. Several of his players at Wazzu are starting to follow him to Winston-Salem. One of those is offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe. The American Samoa native is a versatile lineman who can help this team in the trenches. He plays on the outside most of th etime but can play in the interior when needed.

Last season saw him start slow. After being named to preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award, he missed the first three games due to an injury. Luckily, he came back and played the last nine games for the Cougars. Over the last three years, Fa'amoe has started 26 games and has one season left of eligibility. As far as where he'll play, it'll most likely be at the right tackle spot.

Arizona Transfer Tacario Davis | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 17 Tacario Davis CB Junior 44 Tackles, 29 Solo Tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 Passes Defended Arizona

As expected, the Huskies struggled in 2024. After making the CFP National Championship in 2023, Washington regressed to a 6-7 mark in Jedd Fisch's first year in Seattle. Fisch will look to get UW back on track in 2025. He was able to get a good transfer portal class in the building but his biggest catch is cornerback Tacario Davis. Davis is coming in from Arizona with one year left of eligibility.

The secondary stalemate from Long Beach, California was Arizona's best defensive back last season. He's reuniting with Fisch, who coached Davis with the Wildcats. Last season was Davis' best as he recorded over 40 tackles and nearly 10 pass deflections. His performance earned Second Team ALL-Big 12 honors. His fit makes even more sense when he's paired with former Arizona teammate Ephesians Prysock, who'll play at the left corner spot.

This addition was a must, as Washington Jordan Shaw, Elijah Jackson, and Thaddeus Dixon, their best defensive back, to the portal. Tacario Davis will lock in a starting spot way before the season starts and will be their top corner in 2025.