Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

UTSA Transfer Jimmori Robinson | Ronald Cortes/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 58 Jimmori Robinson EDGE Redshirt Senior 43 Tackles, 27 Solo Tackles, 17 TFLs, 10.5 Sacks, 2 Passes Defended, 1 Fumble Recovery, 2 Forced Fumbles UTSA

West Virginia got a massive catch in the portal with the arrival of Jimmori Robinson. Robinson has flown under the radar, as is the case with most stars in the G5 level. However, the Alexandria, Virginia native is someone that you might have heard of here and there. That is because he was the American Athletic Conference's best pass rusher, especially last season.

Robinson led the AAC in both tackles for loss amd sacks. As a result, the game-changing end won the AAC Defensive Player of the Year Award. The arrival of the 6-foot-6 speciman is a welcome addition for the Mountaineers. Last season, WVU only racked up 20 sacks which ranked 98th in the nation. They unit also only racked up 62 TFL, 99th in the country. West Virginia also lost Sean Martin, Fatorma Mulbah, and T.J. Jackson.

Ball State Transfer Tanner Koziol | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 31 Tanner Koziol TE Redshirt Junior 94 Catches, 839 Yards, 8 TDs, 8.9 YPC Ball State

Finally, we end with Wisconsin. The Badgers are heading into year three of the Luke Fickell era. There is much uncertainty regarding the program, as the school hasn't had much success over the last few years. It's easy to assume that Fickell could get fired is no improvements are seen in 2025. However, for now, the Badgers were able to get one of the best tight ends in the portal, Tanner Koziol.

Koziol is coming from Ball State of the Mid-American Conference. Last year, was the 6-foot-6 specimen's breakout campaign. He racked up nearly 100 catches after not getting 40 in any of his first two years. He led the Cardinals in receptions by a mile. It wasn't even close and Koziol was the only reason worth watch Ball State's putrid offense. He'll help open up a dormant Badger passing attack that ranked 102nd last year in passing offense. He is a day one starter.