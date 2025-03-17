Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

USC Transfer Duce Robinson | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 7 Duce Robinson WR Sophomore 23 Catches, 396 Yards, 17.2 Yards Per Catch, 5 TDs USC 28 Luke Petitbon IOL Redshirt Junior 11 Games, 813 Snaps, 1 Sack Allowed, 2024 All-ACC Honorable Mention Wake Forest 88 Micah Pettus OT Redshirt Junior 11 Games, 663 Snaps, CFN ALL-SEC Second Team Ole Miss

2024 was a year of infamy for Florida State. The Seminoles experienced the worst season they've ever had, and that's a fact. Mike Norvell is somehow still around. However, when such a dismal season occurs after nearly making the CFP the year before, change is expected. There has been tons of change regarding the roster as 21 players have entered the portal. FSU was able to grab five of the top 100 transfers available.

The Noles got one of the top receivers in the portal with Duce Robinson. FSU lost five receivers through the portal, so getting Robinson was a huge signing for the team. It's notable to note that FSU got Squirrel White from Tennessee too. After having one of the worst offensive lines in the country last season, FSU added center Luke Petitbon from Wake Forest and tackle Micah Pettus from Ole Miss. Both were stalemates for their previous teams, and Pettus will be great for the running game.

USC Transfer Zachariah Branch | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 6 Zachariah Branch WR Sophomore 47 Catches, 503 Yards, 10.7 Yards Per Catch, 1 TD USC 22 Noah Thomas WR Junior 39 Catches, 574 Yards, 14.7 Yards Per Catch, 8 Touchdowns Texas A&M

Georgia got the second-best receiver in the portal. Zachariah Branch is arriving in Athens from USC. During his sophomore campaign, he increased his production under Lincoln Riley. Now, he will be continuing his career with an automatic CFP contender rather than the mediocre Trojans. The Bulldogs lost two receivers to the portal, so UGA did a good thing by replenishing some of the talent for the position group. Branch could be UGA's top target in 2025.

The Bulldogs were also able to get Noah Thomas from SEC rival Texas A&M. The junior from League City, Texas, was the Aggies' leading target. His eight touchdown receptions ranked fourth in the SEC. Last season was the most productive of his career. He won't likely be the feature target in the UGA offense, but he'll be able to flourish and be a great asset to the new starter, possibly Gunner Stockton.