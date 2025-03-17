Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

FIU Transfer Eric Rivers | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 33 Eric Rivers WR Redshirt Junior 62 Catches, 1,172 Yards, 18.9 Yards Per Catch, 12 TDs FIU

Georgia Tech got one of the more underrated receviers in the country through the portal. The Yellow Jackets are one of the ACC's most promising teams despite finishing two straight years with 7-6 marks. Eric Rivers from FIU comes to Atlanta and will pair with Malik Rutherford. This duo will be one of the most exciting and potent receiving duos in the country in 2025. This was a massive need and addition to the team. Rivers led CUSA in receiving yards, yards per catch, and receiving touchdown last year.

Texas A&M Transfer Conner Weigman | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 83 Conner Weigman QB Redshirt Sophomore 819 Yards, 3 TDs, 5 Ints, 56.1CMP% Texas A&M

Houston has gone a combined 8-16 over their first two seasons in the Big 12. They are a complete unknown at this point and many are wondering if the Cougars will be a force in their new league. Houston did make a splash through the portal. After a year of dismal QB play from Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss, the Cougs got Conner Weigman to be their new passer. Weigman was once heralded as the man who would get Texas A&M back to SEC relevance. It hasn't happened through two campaigns riddled by injuries and a benching last year. He only played in six games throughout 2024. There's no doubt the talent is there. It's just a matter of if Weigman can stay healthy. If he's able to play and spark a lackluster Cougar offense, this can be just what UH needs to get back on the map.