Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Rank
Name
Position
Year
2024 Stats
Transferring From
66
Miller Moss
QB
Redshirt Junior
2,555 Yards, 18 TDs, 9 Ints, 64.4 CMP%
USC
Louisville found the replacement for Tyler Shough. The Cardinals were able to secure the services of Miller Moss from USC. Moss experienced his first full year as a starter this past season and the results were mixed. Moss put up respectable numbers after being a backup to Caleb Williams. However, the team success wasn't there as USC finshed 7-6. After a loss to Washington, Moss was benched, which leads us to here. Louisville is happy to have him as not only is Shough done but they also lost 2023 recruit Pierce Clarkson to the portal. 2025 will see if Moss takes the next step as he's handed to keys for the UL offense.
11
Nic Anderson
WR
Redshirt Sophomore
INJURED
Oklahoma
18
Barion Brown
WR
Junior
29 Catches, 261 Yards, 12.4 Yards Per Catch, 3 TDs
Kentucky
32
Patrick Payton
EDGE
Redshirt Junior
35 Tackles, 17 Solo Tackles, 11 TFLs, 4 Sacks
Florida State
42
Mansoor Delane
CB
Junior
54 Tackles, 34 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 4 Ints, 7 PD, 2 FF
Virginia Tech
23
Josh Thompson
IOL
Redshirt Junior
ALL-Big Ten Honorable Mention
Northwestern
41
Braelin Moore
IOL
Redshirt Sophomore
12 Games Played
Virginia Tech
91
Ja'Keem Jackson
CB
Sophomore
4 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles, 1 PD
Florida
LSU and Brian Kelly have gone all out during the winter transfer portal window. The Tigers secured the services of eight top 100 transfers as they've poached seven power conference schools. They include SEC rivals Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Florida, and Kentucky. The team lost three receivers to the portal, including CJ Daniels to Miami.
So LSU grabbed Nic Anderson and Barion Brown. Anderson is coming back after missing all of last year due to being hurt. Brown is looking for a more involved role in an offense and LSU provides that. LSU was also able to add Josh Thompson from Northwestern and Braelin Moore. Both individuals have been consistent starters amongst their respective offensive lines. Both were some of the more sought-after interior linemen in the country.
They'll help anchor down that part of the team.Two cornerbacks come in as well. Ja'Keem Jackson from Florida, similar to Anderson, is a question mark, as he was lost for all but two games with an ailment. Mansoor Delane was great last year in Blacksburg, and he will help contribute to a unit that lost four corners. LSU also added Patrick Payton, who will be a force on the defensive line and can apply pressure on the opposing QB.