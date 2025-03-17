Saturday Blitz
Fansided

Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Take a look at the top 100 transfers that have changed schools and see what they will be providing for their new teams.
ByJustin Perez|
Carson Beck During 2024 SEC Championship Warmups
Carson Beck During 2024 SEC Championship Warmups | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/GettyImages
6 of 20
Miller Moss
USC Transfer Miller Moss | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Rank

Name

Position

Year

2024 Stats

Transferring From

66

Miller Moss

QB

Redshirt Junior

2,555 Yards, 18 TDs, 9 Ints, 64.4 CMP%

USC

Louisville found the replacement for Tyler Shough. The Cardinals were able to secure the services of Miller Moss from USC. Moss experienced his first full year as a starter this past season and the results were mixed. Moss put up respectable numbers after being a backup to Caleb Williams. However, the team success wasn't there as USC finshed 7-6. After a loss to Washington, Moss was benched, which leads us to here. Louisville is happy to have him as not only is Shough done but they also lost 2023 recruit Pierce Clarkson to the portal. 2025 will see if Moss takes the next step as he's handed to keys for the UL offense.

Nic Anderson
Oklahoma Transfer Nic Anderson | Ronald Cortes/GettyImages

Rank

Name

Position

Year

2024 Stats

Transferring From

11

Nic Anderson

WR

Redshirt Sophomore

INJURED

Oklahoma

18

Barion Brown

WR

Junior

29 Catches, 261 Yards, 12.4 Yards Per Catch, 3 TDs

Kentucky

32

Patrick Payton

EDGE

Redshirt Junior

35 Tackles, 17 Solo Tackles, 11 TFLs, 4 Sacks

Florida State

42

Mansoor Delane

CB

Junior

54 Tackles, 34 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 4 Ints, 7 PD, 2 FF

Virginia Tech

23

Josh Thompson

IOL

Redshirt Junior

ALL-Big Ten Honorable Mention

Northwestern

41

Braelin Moore

IOL

Redshirt Sophomore

12 Games Played

Virginia Tech

91

Ja'Keem Jackson

CB

Sophomore

4 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles, 1 PD

Florida

LSU and Brian Kelly have gone all out during the winter transfer portal window. The Tigers secured the services of eight top 100 transfers as they've poached seven power conference schools. They include SEC rivals Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Florida, and Kentucky. The team lost three receivers to the portal, including CJ Daniels to Miami.

So LSU grabbed Nic Anderson and Barion Brown. Anderson is coming back after missing all of last year due to being hurt. Brown is looking for a more involved role in an offense and LSU provides that. LSU was also able to add Josh Thompson from Northwestern and Braelin Moore. Both individuals have been consistent starters amongst their respective offensive lines. Both were some of the more sought-after interior linemen in the country.

They'll help anchor down that part of the team.Two cornerbacks come in as well. Ja'Keem Jackson from Florida, similar to Anderson, is a question mark, as he was lost for all but two games with an ailment. Mansoor Delane was great last year in Blacksburg, and he will help contribute to a unit that lost four corners. LSU also added Patrick Payton, who will be a force on the defensive line and can apply pressure on the opposing QB.

Home/College Football News