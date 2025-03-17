Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

USC Transfer Miller Moss | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 66 Miller Moss QB Redshirt Junior 2,555 Yards, 18 TDs, 9 Ints, 64.4 CMP% USC

Louisville found the replacement for Tyler Shough. The Cardinals were able to secure the services of Miller Moss from USC. Moss experienced his first full year as a starter this past season and the results were mixed. Moss put up respectable numbers after being a backup to Caleb Williams. However, the team success wasn't there as USC finshed 7-6. After a loss to Washington, Moss was benched, which leads us to here. Louisville is happy to have him as not only is Shough done but they also lost 2023 recruit Pierce Clarkson to the portal. 2025 will see if Moss takes the next step as he's handed to keys for the UL offense.

Oklahoma Transfer Nic Anderson | Ronald Cortes/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 11 Nic Anderson WR Redshirt Sophomore INJURED Oklahoma 18 Barion Brown WR Junior 29 Catches, 261 Yards, 12.4 Yards Per Catch, 3 TDs Kentucky 32 Patrick Payton EDGE Redshirt Junior 35 Tackles, 17 Solo Tackles, 11 TFLs, 4 Sacks Florida State 42 Mansoor Delane CB Junior 54 Tackles, 34 Solo Tackles, 1 TFL, 4 Ints, 7 PD, 2 FF Virginia Tech 23 Josh Thompson IOL Redshirt Junior ALL-Big Ten Honorable Mention Northwestern 41 Braelin Moore IOL Redshirt Sophomore 12 Games Played Virginia Tech 91 Ja'Keem Jackson CB Sophomore 4 Tackles, 2 Solo Tackles, 1 PD Florida

LSU and Brian Kelly have gone all out during the winter transfer portal window. The Tigers secured the services of eight top 100 transfers as they've poached seven power conference schools. They include SEC rivals Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Florida, and Kentucky. The team lost three receivers to the portal, including CJ Daniels to Miami.

So LSU grabbed Nic Anderson and Barion Brown. Anderson is coming back after missing all of last year due to being hurt. Brown is looking for a more involved role in an offense and LSU provides that. LSU was also able to add Josh Thompson from Northwestern and Braelin Moore. Both individuals have been consistent starters amongst their respective offensive lines. Both were some of the more sought-after interior linemen in the country.

They'll help anchor down that part of the team.Two cornerbacks come in as well. Ja'Keem Jackson from Florida, similar to Anderson, is a question mark, as he was lost for all but two games with an ailment. Mansoor Delane was great last year in Blacksburg, and he will help contribute to a unit that lost four corners. LSU also added Patrick Payton, who will be a force on the defensive line and can apply pressure on the opposing QB.