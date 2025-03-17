Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Rank
Name
Position
Year
2024 Stats
Transferring From
37
Luke Kromenhoek
QB
Freshman
502 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Int's, 52.4 CMP%
Florida State
69
Fluff Bothwell
RB
Freshman
111 Carries, 832 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 7.5 Yards Per Carry
South Alabama
We all know about Mississippi State's new low set last season. The Bulldogs went 2-10 for the first time since 2003. Going into his second season as head coach, Jeff Lebby needed to bring in some fresh faces for a restart in 2025. MSU was able to get a few from the top 100. There's a lot in intrigue here as Lebby hopes to have found his quarterback of the future and a feature tailback.
Luke Kromenhoek is the individual who's getting the most attention. Despite being a part of Florida's State revolving door at quarterback, he didn't get much action. His career verdict is still up in the air. However, he has the potential to be a great collegiate signal caller. The Bulldogs lost starter Michael Van Buren to LSU. With his departure, Kromenhoek will have a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job with Blake Shapen.
Mississippi State was also able to secure the commitment of running back Fluff Bothwell. Bothwell comes in from South Alabama from the Sun Belt. Bothwell had a great debut year at the NCAA ranks. He led the entire conference with 13 rushing touchdowns. Now he's coming into a backfield room that lost some depth. Leading rusher Davon Booth is returning for his final season but MSU needed to fill out the position group with some more talent. Expect Bothwell to be sharing the workload in the backfield with Booth.