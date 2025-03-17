Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Florida State Transfer Luke Kromenhoek | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 37 Luke Kromenhoek QB Freshman 502 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Int's, 52.4 CMP% Florida State 69 Fluff Bothwell RB Freshman 111 Carries, 832 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 7.5 Yards Per Carry South Alabama

We all know about Mississippi State's new low set last season. The Bulldogs went 2-10 for the first time since 2003. Going into his second season as head coach, Jeff Lebby needed to bring in some fresh faces for a restart in 2025. MSU was able to get a few from the top 100. There's a lot in intrigue here as Lebby hopes to have found his quarterback of the future and a feature tailback.

Luke Kromenhoek is the individual who's getting the most attention. Despite being a part of Florida's State revolving door at quarterback, he didn't get much action. His career verdict is still up in the air. However, he has the potential to be a great collegiate signal caller. The Bulldogs lost starter Michael Van Buren to LSU. With his departure, Kromenhoek will have a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job with Blake Shapen.

Mississippi State was also able to secure the commitment of running back Fluff Bothwell. Bothwell comes in from South Alabama from the Sun Belt. Bothwell had a great debut year at the NCAA ranks. He led the entire conference with 13 rushing touchdowns. Now he's coming into a backfield room that lost some depth. Leading rusher Davon Booth is returning for his final season but MSU needed to fill out the position group with some more talent. Expect Bothwell to be sharing the workload in the backfield with Booth.