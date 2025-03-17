Saturday Blitz
Fansided

Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Take a look at the top 100 transfers that have changed schools and see what they will be providing for their new teams.
ByJustin Perez|
Carson Beck During 2024 SEC Championship Warmups
Carson Beck During 2024 SEC Championship Warmups | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/GettyImages
8 of 20
Luke Kromenhoek
Florida State Transfer Luke Kromenhoek | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Rank

Name

Position

Year

2024 Stats

Transferring From

37

Luke Kromenhoek

QB

Freshman

502 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Int's, 52.4 CMP%

Florida State

69

Fluff Bothwell

RB

Freshman

111 Carries, 832 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 7.5 Yards Per Carry

South Alabama

We all know about Mississippi State's new low set last season. The Bulldogs went 2-10 for the first time since 2003. Going into his second season as head coach, Jeff Lebby needed to bring in some fresh faces for a restart in 2025. MSU was able to get a few from the top 100. There's a lot in intrigue here as Lebby hopes to have found his quarterback of the future and a feature tailback.

Luke Kromenhoek is the individual who's getting the most attention. Despite being a part of Florida's State revolving door at quarterback, he didn't get much action. His career verdict is still up in the air. However, he has the potential to be a great collegiate signal caller. The Bulldogs lost starter Michael Van Buren to LSU. With his departure, Kromenhoek will have a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job with Blake Shapen.

Mississippi State was also able to secure the commitment of running back Fluff Bothwell. Bothwell comes in from South Alabama from the Sun Belt. Bothwell had a great debut year at the NCAA ranks. He led the entire conference with 13 rushing touchdowns. Now he's coming into a backfield room that lost some depth. Leading rusher Davon Booth is returning for his final season but MSU needed to fill out the position group with some more talent. Expect Bothwell to be sharing the workload in the backfield with Booth.

Home/College Football News