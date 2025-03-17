Portal Power: Following the Top 100 Winter College Football Transfers

Georgia Transfer Damon Wilson | Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 5 Damon Wilson EDGE Sophomore 22 Tackles, 13 Solo Tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 Sacks, 2 Fumble Recoveries, 2 Forced Fumbles Georgia 30 Kevin Coleman WR Junior 74 Receptions, 932 Yards, 6 Touchowns, 12.6 Yards Per Catch Mississippi State 38 Ahmad Hardy RB Freshman 237 Carries, 1,351 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 5.7 Yards Per Carry UL-Monroe

Missouri is coming off a second straight double digit win campaign. It's the first time since 2013 and 2014 in which the Tigers pulled off that same feat. Eli Drinkwitz has slowly guided Mizzou to an underrated power in the SEC. Now, he will be looking to make history by becoming the first coach in program history to enjoy three straight seasons of 10 wins or more. Drinkwitz got the commitment of three top 100 transfer to help him accomplish that feat.

The highest ranked transfer they were able to get was Damon Wilson. Wilson, an edge rusher, comes in from SEC rival Georgia. He was in and out of the rotation last year and had his moments in the sun. He is a highly athletic player who, if given more opportunities, will flourish. Wilson has the potential to be an ALL-SEC candidate. He will be a full-time starter for the Tigers.

Next, Mizzou was able to poach another SEC foe, Mississippi State. Kevin Coleman will come in to replenish some of the production left by future NFL Draft picks Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. Coleman had a fantastic year at Mississippi State, which is saying a lot when you find out how putrid their offense was. His increase in production from his lone year at Louisville stands out. He will be the top target of the Tigers receiving core. Playing with a good team will allow Coleman to maximize his production.

Lastly, Drinkwitz was able to get one of the top running back from the Sun Belt Confence. Ahmad Hardy comes in from Louisiana-Monroe and will immediately be given the keys as Mizzou's top tailback. He already proved he could dominate the mid-major ranks as hed led the confenrece in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns. Hardy was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Tigers fans won't have to worry about the loss of 2024's leading rusher Marcus Carroll. Hardy will be plugged in the lineup and dominate. He can power through anybody and has quick feet to get by defenders.

Kentucky Transfer Dane Key | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Rank Name Position Year 2024 Stats Transferring From 16 Williams Nwaneri EDGE Freshman 2 Tackles, 1 Solo Tackle, 1 TFL, 1 Sack Missouri 19 Dane Key WR Junior 47 Catches, 715 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 15.2 Yards Per Catch Kentucky 51 Rocco Spindler IOL Redshirt Junior 13 Starts, 16 Games Notre Dame 61 Nyziah Hunter WR Redshirt Freshman 40 Catches, 578 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 14.5 Yards Per Catch Cal

Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era showed progress. After finishing 5-7 in 2023, Nebraska improved by two wins to finish 7-6. Last year was the Cornhuskers winning season since 2016. Their close Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College was the program's first postseason win since 2015. It's clear that the former collegiate power is heading in the right direction but more talent was needed for the program to take the next step.

Through the winter portal period, Nebraska was able to add four top 100 transfers, including two of the top 20. The highest ranked trasnfer raises the most questions, as Williams Nwaneri comes over from Missouri. Despite being a five-star high school recruit, Nwaneri only appeared in four games last season. As a result, there's not much to fall back on when you look at his numbers. He decided to take a redshirt and preserve his four years of eligibilty.

He will be joining a defensive line that needs more production at the group's top returnees are Elijah Jeudy and Cameron Lenhardt. The Cornhuskers defintely need more of a pass rush too, even though they racked up 30 sacks last season. All the other signees are on the offensive side of the ball. Dylan Raiola showed promise but needed some more weapons. This passing attack will be one of the most potent in the nation in 2025.

The Cornhuskers still have Jacory Barney Jr, Jahmal Banks, and Isiaiah Neyor in their receiving room. They also have running back Emmett Johnson who actually was third on the team in catches. Now add Dane Key from Kentucky and Nyziah Hunter from Cal into the mix. Both were primary targets on their squads last year. Hunter was second in receptions for Cal and Key led the Wildcats in that category.

The great thing about both of them is that they can serve as deep-threat targets for Raiola. This is important as non of them averaged over 15 yards per catch last season. Key did that and Hunter nearly did as well. These are two great additions that will allow the Nebraska offense to put up more points. The Cornhuskers only averaged 23.5 points per contest in 2024, 103rd in the nation. Also coming in is former Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. Spindler has been a key cog in the Fighting Irish front five. He started 13 of 16 games in 2024 and was a semifinalist for the 2023 Joe Moore Award. He'll help a line that allowed 28 sacks last year and give their young QB more protection.